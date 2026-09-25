Angels vs Mariners: Why Starting Reid Detmers Is a Dangerous Mistake

Tonight Reid Detmers will take the mound for one last time in the 2026. That is a horribly flawed decision by the Angels organization. Detmers is pitching like an absolute ace and should be considered a cornerstone of the rebuilding Angels but instead the team will risk his health in a completely meaningless game.

The thought process behind such a move is completely illogical. There is an obvious potential downside but not a single iota of upside for Detmers or the club. Yes, players want to compete but the big picture is being completely ignored and that is indicitave of a club that is promising change but acting very much as usual.

Reid Detmers Has Nothing Left to Prove in 2026

What more can Detmers possibly do to improve upon his 2026 outside of throwing a no hitter? The lefty has a ridiculous 2.05 ERA across his last dozen starts and has been one of the best pitchers in all of Major League Baseball in the second half.

He's started 31 games, produced 3.7 WAR and has a closer level WHIP of 1.050. The guy has struck out 204 big league hitters this season. Reid Detmers has more than proven himself in 2026.

Heck, he's even coached a kids clinic for Play Ball! weekend along with Wade Meckler and made time for an interview for Angels On SI. The guy has done it all.

The Hidden Danger of a Historic Workload Spike

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Braxton Ashcraft (35) delivers a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And it has taken Reid Detmers 179 innings to do it all. That total is already 28 more innings than he has pitched in the last two seasons combined. Yes, read that again. Detmers has thrown 28 more innings in 2026 than he did in 2024 and 2025 combined.

Continuing to push his arm further is foolish, particularly when the stakes are absolutely zero. Each pitch Detmers throws today just sets a new career high and pushes him deeper and deeper into uncharted territory.

Baseball history is littered with pitchers who overextended themselves and got injured. Braxton Ashcroft and Blake Tidwell have gone down with injuries in the last week after seeing huge upticks in workload this season. Tidwell's injury is very concerning and could cost him the full season next year.

In the past Mark Prior and Matt Harvey have both done from top of the world to substantially injured after huge workload increases. Pushing the body too far away from its normal workload is a recipe for an injury now or down the road.

The 100-Loss Milestone vs. The Bigger Picture

Aug 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Angels manager Kurt Suzuki (8) stands in the dugout during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the Angels are trying desperately to maintain their status as the only MLB team without a 100 loss season. Bear in mind that statistic is only ever brought up when the Angels are approaching 100 losses. If that is the goal, the Angels organization is foolish at best.

First off, there are some notable advantages to losing more than the division rival A's. But even without those, avoiding an arbitrary loss total is not a worthy goal. This team had ample opportunity to win any of the 98 games it has already lost and put some distance between themselves and the century mark.

Besides, the team's first 100 loss season would be blamed where it belongs: on Arte Moreno. And it would provide a perfect end cap to his disastrous run as owner.

But ultimately risking the long term health of an ace starting pitcher over such a trivial statistic is absolutely asinine. Even if the player wants to go out their and compete (as I'm sure Detmers does) there is no excuse.

The Verdict: A Foolish Gamble That the Angels Just Have to Hope Pays Off

Sep 14, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels have searched high and low for a front of the rotation arm to help lead the rebuild. When they finally have one they have him blow past his workload of the last two years combined then continue to risk his arm in a meaningless September game.

All, likely, in an effort to lose 98 or 99 games rather than 100. That is the most foolish incentive to risk the health of a frontline starting pitcher I have ever heard. "But we didn't lose 100," still means you lost 99, finished dead last in your division, and will watched the playoffs from home.

At best Detmers health holds up and the Angels walk away from their baffling lapse in judgment without consequence. Yes, them not setting the organization back any further is the best possible outcome today.

Hopefully this gamble pays off for the Angels. But it makes less sense than doubling down when you are dealt two kings and the dealer has a five showing.