Angels at Royals Match Ups, Predictions, Storylines, and How to Watch the Games

The Angels offense has been much better on the road than at home. Will that continue in Kansas City? Let's take a look at the match ups and storylines.

So far in 2026, the Angels have scored 70 runs through their first dozen road games. That production is nearly twice as many runs per game than at home. Every offensive metric improves on the road: batting average, on base percentage, slugging, home run rate, walk rate.

Meanwhile, the Royals pitching has been solid at home. Kauffman Stadium is generally known as a pitcher friendly ballpark. In 2026 the Royals are allowing an average of 4.1 runs per game at home.

Neither team can trust their bullpen.

The weakest link for both squads is their bullpens. KC's home bullpen ERA is a bit over 6 while the Angels are praying for an actual closer. Even when the starters do a good job, no lead is safe with either bullpen.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Seth Lugo are Kansas City's standouts this season.

No real suprise here. Witt Jr. is an incredible ballplayer and he is off to a great start in all facets. He has already produced 1.2 bWAR of value thanks to his elite defense and .364 on base percentage.

Seth Lugo, who the Angels will face in the finale on Sunday, shoutout Baltimore through 7 innings while allowing a lone hit in his last start. He's carrying a superb 1.15 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 31 innings this season.

Walbert Urena gets another big league test.

Apr 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walbert Urena (57) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

On the strength of his strong start against the Padres last Sunday, Walbert Urena will get another opportunity to start at the big league level. He will toe the mound on Saturday night.

How the Angels can win the series:

The Angels have more power throughout their lineup. Mike Trout is hitting well on the road and Jo Adell brings a hot bat into the series. Even in Kauffman, the Angels are capable of putting balls into the seats and runs on the board.

The Angels are struggling against right handed pitching but crushing lefties. Good news, the Angels are set to face lefties tonight and tomorrow.

How the Royals can win the series:

The Angels keep running into aces and will again here. Seth Lugo is as good as it gets right now and gives the Royals a big edge on Sunday. If the Royals win that one (and they will be favored to do so) that means they need to split the other two games to carry the season.

Given the Angels hit or miss offense and underwhelming bullpen, niether of the other two games are in the bag for the Halos. If KC wins one, they win the series.

How to watch the games:

Tonight: 4:40 PM FanDuel Sports West and Angels.TV

Yusei Kikuchi vs. Noah Cameron

Saturday: 4:10 PM FanDuel Sports West and Angels.TV

Wablert Urena vs. Cole Ragans

Sunday: 3:20 PM Peacock

Reid Detmers vs. Seth Lugo

Angels on SI Prediction:

I think the Angels can win this series. I like the back to back match ups against lefties to start the series. Oswald Peraza is crushing left handers and both Mike Trout and Zach Neto have good power numbers against them. Nolan Schanuel looks far more comfortable lower in the batting order as well.

It will be tough to beat Seth Lugo at home so the Angels really need to mash the southpaws to make this happen.