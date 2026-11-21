

Heading into Friday’s MLB non-tender deadline, the Los Angeles Angels had a clear path to solving their center field vacancy without surrendering prospect capital. With Mike Trout shifting to a corner outfield spot and designated hitter role in 2027, Anaheim could simply wait for either the Boston Red Sox or Philadelphia Phillies to cut loose a high-upside center fielder and pounce on the open market.







Instead, both potential bargains came off the fre -agent board. Philadelphia tendered a 2027 contract to former Angel Brandon Marsh, while Boston did the same for Long Beach State product Jarren Duran. With the easiest free agent avenues closed, the Angels' front office has to pivot—and fortunately, there are still smart ways to handle the position without making a costly mistake







Why a Wade Meckler and Tyrone Taylor Platoon Still Makes Sense



The most cost effective and logical blueprint is already sitting right in front of Anaheim. As we detailed earlier this offseason, pairing Wade Meckler and Tyrone Taylor in a center field platoon gives the Halos high floor production on both sides of the ball.







Meckler brings plus speed, above average defense, and a disciplined, high contact bat (.386 OBP against righties in 2026) capable of leading off. Meanwhile, signing veteran Tyrone Taylor—who crushed left handed pitching to the tune of a .921 OPS in 2026—gives Anaheim an elite defensive safety net and a proven southpaw masher without blocking top prospect Nelson Rada long term.





In this scenario, the Angels solve center field very inexpensively and need to address right field. Unfortunately, Wade Meckler's glove plays best in right field and the free agent class is not exceptionally deep in right fielders.



Absolutely Do Not Panic and Pivot to Luis Robert Jr.

Aug 26, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Luis Robert Jr. (88) hits a single in the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



With Marsh and Duran off the market, the temptation will be to chase the biggest remaining name in free agency. That is a trap the Angels have to avoid.







As we broke down regarding why signing Luis Robert Jr. would be a mistake, committing significant money to a longshot gamble coming off consecutive injury plagued, well below average offensive seasons goes against everything a rebuilding or retooling club needs. Stability and availability matter far more in Anaheim right now than paying for 2023 prospect rankings.







A Trade for Jarren Duran Remains on the Table

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) makes a catch during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just because Boston tendered Duran a contract—projected around $11.1 million—does not mean he will be wearing a Red Sox uniform on Opening Day. Boston’s outfield and DH logjam is even tighter after signing Jake Bauers and the Sox are clearing a runway for Roman Anthony, leaving Duran without an obvious everyday role.



If the Angels still view Duran’s top tier sprint speed and gap to gap range in center field as an ideal fit at Angel Stadium, they can circle back on the trade market. With Boston motivated to clear salary and playing time, Anaheim wouldn't have to empty its farm system—especially if they move a redundant piece from their own crowded 40 man roster—to bring Duran home to Southern California.



