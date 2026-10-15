LA Angels 2027: How a Wade Meckler, Tyrone Taylor Platoon Solves Center Field

For years the brightest stars in baseball played center field with Mike Trout being a prime example. After a healthy season in 2026 that was brutal defensively, Trout has announced he will move to a corner outfield spot in 2027 opening up a considerable hole for the Angels. With the free agent market less than inspiring, the team should look to solve the problem not with one player but with two.

A duo of Wade Meckler and Tyrone Taylor would be ideal for the Angels in a number of ways. It might not be sexy, but it is the best realistic option for the team.

Wade Meckler: The On-Base Machine Against Right-Handed Pitching

Wade Meckler is the team's best option to lead off against right handed pitching. With the platoon advantage, the Esperanza High alum slashed .315/.386/.414 last year and carries a .373 on base percentage in his career. That type of production at the top of the lineup is crucial to creating run scoring chances for Trout, Zach Neto, and the heart of the lineup.

On the grass, Meckler has plus-plus speed and rated as an above average fielder as a prospect. He has played all three outfield positions as a professional with most of his minor league work in center field. He did not wow scouts but can be expected to make the routine plays, which is where Trout often failed last season. If Meckler can improve the outfield defense to merely average it would be a big boost over Trout's negative 8 defensive runs saved in 109 games.

The downside to moving Meckler to center field lies in his below average arm strength but an increase in outs made will more than offset the occasional extra base allowed. And on a team with an epidemic of strikeouts, Meckler is a high contact bat that needs to stay in the lineup.

Tyrone Taylor: The Southern California Native and Southpaw Smasher





Sep 11, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Tyrone Taylor (55) hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball during the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

About a third of MLB pitchers are southpaws and Tyrone Taylor excels with the platoon advantage. In 2026 he slashed an excellent .318/.348/.573 with 6 home runs and 10 doubles in 118 plate appearances. Through his 8 year career Taylor's slash line against lefties sits at a solid .256/.309/.435.

That production against lefties comes with well above defense in center field and the capability of covering the corner outfield spots. Another semi local, Taylor went to high school at nearby Torrance High School and could enjoy playing near family and friends.

Taylor is the perfect veteran to add to a young Angels team that is hoping to accelerate a rebound. His glove is always a plus and his offensive strengths perfectly complement Meckler's. Add in a great clubhouse presence and positional flexibility and it makes perfect sense to add the 32 year old to the roster.

Fixing the Angels' Biggest Flaws with Elite Roster Efficiency

Sep 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) hits a walk-off single in the 10th inning as Minnesota Twins catcher Victor Caratini (37) watches at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels two largest flaws are offensive strikeouts and defensive lapses. Moving Trout to left field and DH should pave the way for a massive defensive improvement in center field. Plus Trout should be a defensive upgrade in left field.

Keeping Meckler's high contact, high on base offensive profile at the top of the order will help offensively against righties. Pairing him with an effective weapon against southpaws in Taylor creates a valuable duo. Last year Taylor struck out a well better than average 18.26% of the time against lefties and has a below MLB average K rate against them for his career.

Pairing this tandem with a couple of low strikeout free agents would really improve the Angels offense and help eliminate wasted outs. The Angels simply can not continue to lead the league in strikeouts every season.

Not only would a Meckler/Taylor platoon be effective offensively, it would help the team save runs defensively. Turning hits into outs keeps runners off base, limits pitches thrown, and decreases scoring opportunities for opponents.

With a fairly thin bench and the prospect of Trout rotating through the DH spot, adding a versatile outfielder should be a priority for the Angels. As should be the continued development of Nelson Rada and Raudi Rodriguez for the long term core.

Overall, while it might not steal headlines a platoon of Wade Meckler and Tyrone Taylor would solve the Angels center field problem, create roster depth, and allow for prospect development for what should be a very affordable short term free agent signing.