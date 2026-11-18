There are a ton of reasons why the Angels lost 100 games in the 2026 season. Too many free outs allowed at the plate is at the top of the list but defensive miscues are no worse than number three. Fortunately for the Angels, two of those problems can be resolved by making reasonable, low key signings on the free agent market that will not break the bank nor cost them draft capital.



In 2026, the Angels bled runs in the grass, finishing near the bottom of Major League Baseball with -43 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) as a team. Fortunately, the path to turning a glaring liability into a legitimate strength does not require blowing up the payroll or emptying the farm system. By pairing Mike Trout’s willingness to move to left field with a patient pursuit of Boston Red Sox outfielder —and rounding out the bench with veteran Tyrone Taylor— the Halos can create a domino effect that upgrades the outfield both on the grass and at the plate.

Fixing the Center Field Leak Without Emptying the Farm



For years, sentimentality and necessity kept Trout patrolling center field, even as injuries and age chipped away at his range. As we detailed when examining why Mike Trout needed to exit center field, the time has simply come. In 2026 Trout logged 109 starts at the diamond's most demanding outfield position which resulted in a -0.7 defensive WAR (dWAR) and a ton of hits finding grass that should have been outs.



Now that Trout is officially shifting to a corner spot, interim general manager John Mozeliak has an opportunity to install a true, athletic center fielder. While the Angels should wait for Boston to non-tender Jarren Duran ahead of the Nov. 20 deadline rather than surrender prospects for his projected $11.1 million arbitration salary, landing him on the open market would be a massive coup. The Long Beach State product is an ideal candidate to rebound offensively and brings a Gold Glove caliber floor.



Duran brings top 10% sprint speed and proven durability, having played 151 games in 2026. Although Boston utilized him heavily in left field to navigate Fenway Park’s Green Monster, Duran’s top tier burst and gap-to-gap range make him an immediate, huge defensive upgrade in center field at Angel Stadium. Instead of watching balls fall into the alleys for extra-base hits, the Angels’ pitching staff would suddenly have an absolute burner turning fly balls into outs.

How Mike Trout and Wade Meckler Maximize the Corners

Sep 17, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) celebrates with designated hitter Mike Trout (27) after hitting a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The true beauty of adding Duran is how cleanly every other piece on the roster falls into place. In 2026, Los Angeles suffered heavy defensive losses on the corners, watching regular right fielder Jo Adell (-1.1 dWAR, five errors) and left fielder Josh Lowe (-0.4 dWAR) struggle for most of the year.



Sliding Trout into left field immediately flips that script. Covering the smaller left field territory allows the 35 year old franchise icon to rely on his strong route running rather than pure recovery speed. Paired with regular breathers at designated hitter, left field keeps Trout’s Silver Slugger-caliber bat in the lineup while turning left field from a defensive disaster to a plus.

Meanwhile, moving Trout to left clears the runway for Wade Meckler to take over right field on a permanent basis. While Meckler posted a poor -0.2 dWAR across 80 starts in left field last season, a late year audition in right field revealed where his tools play best. Across 119 innings in right, Meckler posted an incredible +6 DRS and a spotless 1.000 fielding percentage, using his 28.8 foot per second sprint speed to cut off balls down the line. Giving him everyday reps in right locks down the final piece of the defensive puzzle and turns a third negative from 2026 to a plus.

Upgrading Both Sides of the Ball for 2027

Beyond the obvious glove improvements, shifting to a trio of Trout, Duran, and Meckler solves one of the 2026 Angels’ biggest offensive headaches: strikeouts. Both Lowe (30.6% strikeout rate in 343 plate appearances) and Adell (23.7% K rate in Anaheim before his midseason trade to Cleveland) piled up whiffs at an alarming rate, frequently killing rallies and leaving runners stranded.

Replacing their swing-and-miss tendencies with Meckler’s disciplined, high-contact approach—he posted a crisp 18.7% strikeout rate alongside a .300 batting average and .373 on-base percentage in 2026—is a solid boost. Duran's K rate from 2023-2025 was MLB average, and Tyrone Taylor posted a 17% strikeout rate last year which is roughly half of Jose Siri's mark in 2026.





Rounding Out the Platoon With Tyrone Taylor

Sep 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Cubs left fielder Tyrone Taylor (55) hits a double in the fourth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



To complete the outfield overhaul, the Angels should cut ties with Jose Siri and sign veteran right-handed hitter Tyrone Taylor to serve as a fourth outfielder and lefty masher. While Siri provides defensive speed, his massive strikeout totals and struggles at the plate make him expendable if Duran is patrolling center.







Taylor, on the other hand, offers solid defense across all three outfield spots and crushed southpaws in 2026, slashing .318/.348/.573 with six home runs and a .921 OPS in 118 plate appearances against left handed pitching. Carrying Taylor allows the Angels to platoon him against tough lefties—giving either the left handed-hitting Meckler or Duran a strategic breather—while keeping a dependable glove on the bench.





The Total Package

Comparing the 2026 alignment to a projected 2027 group highlights just how dramatic the two- way turnaround would be:

In left field, replacing Josh Lowe (-0.4 dWAR, 30.6% K rate) with Mike Trout reduces Trout’s physical workload while keeping an elite bat and steady glove in the corner. This is a massive improvement on both sides of the ball and should help Trout stay healthy.





Meanwhile in center field, replacing Mike Trout (-0.7 dWAR) with Jaren Durran injects elite sprint speed, durability, and top of the lineup speed into the middle of the outfield. Center field defense is paramount to building a winning franchise and Duran brings the type of glove the Angels desperately need.

Replacing Jo Adell (-1.1 dWAR, 23.7% K rate) with Anaheim native Wade Meckler capitalizes on Meckler’s late season defensive breakout (+6 DRS in 119 innings) while adding an 18.7% K-rate contact bat to the lineup against righties. Meckler is clearly the team's best option to lead off against right handed hitters and this move maximizes his defensive value.





Cutting Jose Siri for Tyrone Taylor gives Anaheim a versatile defender who crushed left handed pitching to the tune of a .921 OPS in 2026. Taylor has positive defensive ratings across all three outfield positions in his career and is another local product.