

With Major League Baseball’s non-tender deadline arriving today, front offices across the league are weighing tough financial decisions on arbitration eligible veterans. Among the most intriguing names on the bubble is a familiar face to fans in Anaheim. Sports Illustrated’s Karl Rasmussen recently highlighted Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh as a prime candidate to be non-tendered.



Drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft before being shipped to Philadelphia at the 2022 trade deadline for Logan O'Hoppe, Marsh is coming off a bizarre 2026 campaign. He earned an All-Star nod after slashing .301/.339/.490 with 15 home runs in the first half, only to collapse down the stretch—hitting .184 with just three homers over his final 63 games while dealing with a hand issue that required postseason surgery. With his final year of arbitration projected between $8.3 million and $10 million, Philadelphia could cut ties rather than pay up.



If Marsh hits the open market this week, should interim general manager John Mozeliak explore a reunion in Anaheim? Here is the case for and against bringing Marsh back for 2027.

The Case For Bringing Brandon Marsh Back



After enduring a miserable 62-100 season in 2026, the Angels desperately need two things in the outfield: upgraded defense and everyday durability. Marsh checks both boxes.



With Mike Trout officially moving out of center field for 2027 and Wade Meckler excelling in right field down the stretch last season, Anaheim has an obvious vacancy up the middle. While Marsh is at his absolute best in a corner, he has proven to be an adequate, capable big league defender in center field. He committed just two errors across 155 games in 2026 (.992 fielding percentage), and slotting him between Trout in left and Meckler in right would stabilize an outfield unit that posted an untenable -43 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) as a team a year ago. Add in the fact Marsh has a plus rated arm, and he seems to fit the bill.



At the plate, Marsh’s 2026 overall slash line (.260/.304/.408, 18 HR, 90 wRC+) was dragged down by his second half slump which was likely injury related. Prior to that swoon, he posted consecutive strong seasons in Philadelphia from 2023 through 2025, proving he can be an above average offensive contributor when healthy. At 29 years old next season, bringing him back as a free agent on a discounted one year prove-it deal makes plenty of sense—provided the Angels do not have to absorb his full $8.3 million to $10 million arbitration salary in a trade and send out prospect talent.

The Case Against a Reunion in Anaheim

Aug 30, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) reacts after a solo home run by third baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



As tempting as a homecoming sounds, Marsh carries several red flags that clash with what the Angels need most this winter.



First, there is a ceiling to his defensive range in center field. While Marsh can hold down the position adequately, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski openly noted this past offseason that Marsh is best suited for a corner spot, signaling Philadelphia’s desire for a true glove-first center fielder. With Trout locked into left field and Meckler thriving in right, signing Marsh forces him to play his secondary defensive position full time rather than maximizing his elite corner glove. Or it would push Meckler's weak throwing arm into center field.



Second, Marsh does nothing to fix the Angels' biggest offensive flaw: strikeouts. Los Angeles finished 2026 with an MLB worst 25.5% team strikeout rate (1,550 strikeouts), and Marsh’s 25.0% mark last season (142 strikeouts in 568 plate appearances) is virtually identical to that league worst standard. Even after trimming his whiffs down from the 30%–35% range earlier in his career, he still carries a 30.0% career strikeout rate—and a glaring 38.1% mark against left handed pitching. Paired with just 34 walks and a .304 on-base percentage in 2026, Marsh would simply perpetuate Anaheim's swing-and-miss habits rather than provide the contact relief offered by a target like Boston's Jarren Duran.





The Verdict on a Potential Angels Reunion

Aug 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) tags Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) out in the tenth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Brandon Marsh’s tenure in Anaheim ended with plenty of unfulfilled promise—and a few pointed comments from Marsh about the organization’s direction after he arrived in Philadelphia. Now, with a new front office regime in place, past friction should not stop the Angels from doing their due diligence if the Phillies cut him loose on Friday.

Ultimately, the Angels should sit tight until today’s deadline, hope at least one of Marsh or Jarren Duran gets non-tendered, and immediately pounce on the open market rather than taking on contracts their current clubs do not want to absorb. If both players become available, Duran is easily the preferred target. His elite sprint speed, superior range in center field, and ability to anchor the top of the order make him a cleaner fit alongside Trout and Meckler. However, if Boston retains Duran and Philadelphia cuts Marsh, signing Marsh to a lower cost free agent contract would be a smart, low risk move to stabilize the Angels' outfield in 2027.