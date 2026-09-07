Angels News: Halos Head to Fenway Park Looking to Dethrone Red Sox



The Angels (54-89) travel to Boston to open a three-game series against the surging Red Sox (79-65). Coming off a hard-fought series against the Pirates where rookie phenom Walbert Ureña turned heads, the Halos look to play spoiler against a Boston team fighting to secure an American League postseason spot.





A rare afternoon game on a Monday thanks to the Labor Day holiday will begin at 10:35 AM on the West Coast and is available on Angels Broadcast Television, MLB.TV and KLAA AM830.

The rivalry between the Angels and Red Sox goes back to the 1986 post season and the Angels would love to slow down a Red Sox team that has been on fire the last two months.

Grayson Rodriguez Faces Off Against Former Rotation Regular Brayan Bello



Taking the mound for the Angels is right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (4-6, 6.03 ERA). Rodriguez has flashed electric, top-tier stuff throughout his first season in Anaheim but has battled inconsistencies maintaining his command leading to high pitch counts. The righty has been much better lately and how he finishes the season is a very interesting storyline for the rebuilding Angels.







Rodriguez will face an intriguing pitching experiment from Boston. The Red Sox are handing the ball to Brayan Bello (5-7, 5.07 ERA). Bello spent most of the summer pitching well out of the Boston bullpen after early-season rotation struggles. Today he is making his first traditional start since June. Length from Bello could be a concern for Boston after spending so much time in the bullpen.

Halos Bats Must Exploit Boston's Transitional Pitching Approach

Sep 5, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) at bat against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



For the Angels to escape Fenway with a victory, the offense must step up. Key hitters like Zach Neto will need to jump on Bello's sinker-heavy mix. Mike Trout is both patient and a great low ball hitter. That is a great combination against the sinker heavy Bello who should be on a strict pitch limit.

Historically a menace in Boston, Trout boasts a career .290 batting average and a .404 OBP against Red Sox pitching. Just last season, he crushed a massive 454-foot, three-run homer into deep center field. Trout last hit a home run on August 10th and it would be key for him to have one today.





Boston enters the matchup feeling highly confident after finishing off a domiant four game sweep of the Orioles. However, their reliance on a converted reliever provides a clear vulnerability. The Angels are not known for being a patient team at the plate, but if they can get Bello out early there are some weak links in the Boston middle relief core.





