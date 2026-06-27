Angels-Dodgers Trade Idea: Cashing In on Jose Soriano for Elite Young Talent

To trade or not to trade, that is the question. Jose Soriano is finally harnessing his electric stuff and pitching like an ace. But he is doing so on a last place team that really needs an infusion of talent if it is going to contend for the playoffs this decade.

The decision to trade or keep Jose Soriano will greatly impact the Angels organization for the next few years. Given his age, ability, and affordability Jose Soriano is a very valuable asset for a baseball organization. Valuable assets demand large returns in trades.

Here is where the Angels could clean up if they decided to trade Soriano. Yes, the Dodgers might win now but the Angels could also win down the road.

Jose Soriano would bring in a nice haul from the Dodgers.

Feb 22, 2026; Peoria, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Jackson Ferris against the San Diego Padres during a spring training game at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Just a short jaunt up Interstate 5 is a team competing for a World Series three-peat that also has a highly regarded farm system. It might sting the eyes of Angels fans to see Jose Soriano switch from Angels red to Dodgers blue, but the trade could benefit both teams.

Mike Sirota is a rare athlete with 60 grade speed and 60 grade raw power. He entered the year rated #45 on the Baseball America top 100 list and has crushed both High A and AA this season. In 305 plate appearances, split nearly equally among the levels, Sirota has a slash line of .326/.479/.576 with 21 doubles and 12 long balls.

Sirota would immediately vault to the top of the Angels prospects rankings and would go nicely with Nelson Rada and Raudi Rodriguez to give the Angels a trio of highly talented outfielders.

But Sirota would not be enough on his own. The Dodgers would likely need to throw in another solid prospect like Jackson Ferris who is already in AAA and is noted for his plus command. Looking at overall numbers in the offensive paradise of the Pacific Coast League is never a good thing for pitchers. But if you look at his underlying metrics Ferris is going pretty well.

In 11 games started, Ferris is getting ground balls at a very nice 52.8% clip. His walks are a little elevated and he is not a finished product, but Ferris is likely a back end of the rotation arm that could benefit from Mike Maddux and what is now a very improved Angels infield defense.

Ferris would likely get called to the Angels this season and could be a rotation cog for years to come.

Trading Jose Soriano for this package would greatly improve the future Angels.

Yes, Soriano would slot perfectly into the Dodgers rotation and allow them to move Roki Sasaki back to the bullpen during the playoffs. In the short term the Dodgers would appear to be the winners of this trade.

But the Angels are in last place with Soriano and can stay in last place without him. The goal needs to be to add as much young talent as possible. Trading Jose Soriano for a potential future All Start in center field plus a rotation arm will provide the Angels with more benefit than having him pitch for a losing team the next 2.5 seasons.

Ultimately, when the Dodgers core is aging and expensive they might regret letting Sirota go. For now, though, they need to win and they have the talent needed to trade for players who maximize their window.

Smart organizations make moves with an eye towards the future and look at talent more than their trading partners. Which is exactly why the Angels will not make this move. But both teams would be better off if Arte would swallow his pride and do a competent rebuild. This is a great move to get is started.