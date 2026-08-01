Angels’ José Soriano Scratched From Start as Trade Rumors Intensely Escalate

Rumors of the Angels trading away Jose Soriano have circulated in recent weeks and will now reach a fever pitch with this afternoon's announcement that Soriano has been scratched from his scheduled start this evening against the Brewers. Reliever Brent Suter will start the game in Soriano's place.

Moving a cost controlled pitcher of Soriano's caliber could signal a full blown rebuild is underway. Whether or not Soriano made his scheduled start today was one of the key storylines Angels fans needed to follow this weekend.

John Mozeliak cited Monday's trade deadline

New Angels general manager John Mozeliak issued the following statement when making the annoucement:

"Today, Jose Soriano will not make his scheduled start. With the trade deadline on Monday and the uncertainty of the next 48 hours, we decided to take the prudent approach and see where these next few days take us." - John Mozeliak

The fact Mozeiliak cited the next 48 hours is notable. Expectations around the league are that the trade market is waiting on a Tarik Skubal deal before the other dominoes fall.

Jose Soriano' s most likely destinations are Milwaukee, LA, and Tampa Bay

Jun 24, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) looks up in the dugout during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting pitching is always in high demand at the trade deadline. Given the dearth of clear sellers and a multitude of clear buyers the Angels are in a solid position to demand a large return for Soriano and his rotation mate Reid Detmers.

Really, any team that fancies themselves a contender in 2026 can be expected to join the bidding on Soriano. And given his two full seasons of contract control remaining an acquiring club can expect him to help them through three playoff campaigns.

While there have been fewer clear cut connections between Soriano and interested clubs than there have been regarding Detmers, the list of suitors should overlap considerably. However, when you combine Soriano's brilliant raw stuff with organizations who are known for improving pitchers, the Dodgers, Brewers, and Rays stand out as obvious fits.

A trade package for Soriano would be substantial

Two plus seasons of a pitcher who has flashed front of the rotation abilities should demand a high trade return. And each of the three teams listed above have very deep farm systems full of prospects who could help rejuvenate the Angels talent base.

Miwaukee could dangle bats and a catcher

A potential return of Jeferson Quero and Josh Adamczewski plus another bat would be a boon for the Angels. Mozeliak has stated he would like to add left handed slugger Andrew Fischer would be another great addition from the Brewers system.

Targeting high quality players who are at or near MLB level will help speed up the rebuild as well.

Tampa Bay could send a catcher and much needed arms.

In looking at Tampa Bay as a potential destination for Zach Neto, one thing became apparent: the Rays have quality prospects at every level of the minor leagues. With the Angels known to be searching for catching help, the Rays could send Caden Bodine plus a polished pitcher to Anaheim.

The Dodgers have a surplus of quality outfield prospects

Any of the Dodgers top five rated outfielders would likely top the Angels prospect lists. In looking at a potential crosstown trade earlier this season, a Soriano to the Dodgers trade could benefit both teams.

Adding an outfielder like Mike Sirota would be a boon for the Angels. But they could also target somebody like Zyhir Hope who has already mashed 22 home runs at the AA level then ask for some arms.

At this point it would be surprising to see Soriano remain an Angel

There are simply too many buyers with deep farm systems to not take advantage of the seller's market. The Angels need a massive influx of talent at all levels and trading a quality arm like Soriano is the fastest way to restock the farm.

John Mozeliak has built winners in the past. He is known for swinging some big trades. Obviously in a long career he has had some big hits and some misses. How he handles this trade deadline will go a long way in determining whether the Angels can be competitive in the near future or not.