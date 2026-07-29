Rays Join In On Zach Neto Trade Pursuit

Last week the Boston Red Sox were showing interest in Angels shortstop Zach Neto. This week their AL East rivals down in Tampa Bay have entered the mix. What this could mean for John Mozeliak and the Angels is access to two of the deepest farm systems in baseball as they embark on a much needed rebuild.

Zach Neto is the Angels top position player trade chip. Follow our Big Board to keep up with Angels rumors and moves as we approach the trade deadline.

The Leverage Game: Playing Boston Against Tampa Bay

Having both the Red Sox and Rays at the negotiating table hands the Angels a lot of leverage. As division rivals Boston and Tampa Bay compete directly for the postseason every year. Neither front office can easily stomach the idea of facing Neto 13 times a season in an opponent's uniform and both clubs feel as though he could help them beat the other.

Already possibly the best bat who will be moved at the deadline, Neto could fetch a return that would accelerate an Angels rebuild. If John Mozeliak is able to play the AL East rivals against each other he might increase the return even further.

Without revealing the full proposal to either side, Mozeliak can simply tell one rival the other has increased their offer in an attempt to pry away more talent. If that side then increases their bid, Mozeliak calls the other club.

Just as there is considered a rivals tax when trading within a division or with a crosstown team, there is also often a bit of an overpay to keep talent away from a division rival. All of these factors could come into play.

The Prospect Return: Two Paths to a Deal

Tampa Bay and Boston possess deep, highly distinct farm systems. The Angels can steer the bidding war toward the specific type of talent package they value most. As the team needs help at every position and level, there really are a lot of ways to structure a deal for Zach Neto.

The Red Sox' Package: Elite Pitcher and High Upside Bats

Jun 22, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; LSU Tigers starting pitcher Anthony Eyanson (24) pitches against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We looked into a potential blockbuster with Boston last week that targeted Anthony Eyanson as the main prize. However, Boston's farm system is also chock full of position players who could impact the Angels in the coming years.

This package would land the Angels a likely front of the rotation arm and add significant upside to their High A level which is currently pretty barren. Creating waves of talent is critical to long term success. Eyanson could be expected to pair with Walbert Urena in the near term while Enddy Azocar pairs up with the 2026 draft class and 2025 high school arms.

The Rays' Package: Elite Catching and Pitching Factory

Jun 21, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers catcher Caden Bodine (17) catches for an out against the LSU Tigers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nobody is better at drafting and developing talent than the Tampa Bay Rays. Their expertise in this area allows them to compete year after year with the big budget behemoths in New York and Boston on a fraction of the payroll. Their farm system is deep in every area including catching and infielders.

Caden Bodine could be the catcher of the future. The 22 year old is in AA right now after tearing through A and High A. On the season he has played 8 minor league games and hit .356/.423/.524 with 10 home runs and 6 stolen bases. His ceiling is immense, his K rate is a well below average 5.7% and his defense behind the plate is passable.

Bodine could be paired with a high floor starter like Michael Forret who has plus command that is bordering on elite. All of his fastball, cutter, slider, and change up are rated average to slightly above average. With four solid pitches he is able to control well, Forret is a near sure fire bet to be a rotation regular at the MLB level. The 24 year old in in AAA and should be in the show soon.

Those two alone would probably not net Zach Neto. Tampa Bay might need to throw in Brody Hopkins who has more upside than Forret but also more risk. Also in AAA, Hopkins has a 70 grade heater both a curve ball and cutter that project to be above average. It is his below average control that is keeping him off the MLB roster.

The Angels would benefit from either return.

The Angels need a high quantity of high quality players. If they are able to pry Eyanson away from Boston that would be huge. He is the safest bet listed to be a true frontline starter. Adding talent on the grass with immense upside is also a nice haul.

So is grabbing what appears to be a dynamic catcher and pairing him with breakout prospect Juan Flores at the AA level. It takes multiple quality catchers to win in the Majors and having a dynamic tandem rise through the ranks together could really alter the course of this franchise. Forret would make sure the Angels get at least a back end starter as well while Hopkins joins the George Klassen, Chase Shores, Joel Hurtado, Chris Cortez mix of talented but erratic hurlers who could be lights out or bust.

It is no secret the Angels need talent across the diamond and at every level. Both of these trades would move the team in the right direction. And if Mozeliak can play division rivals against themselves to bid even higher, the future gets brighter in Anaheim.