Angels Look to Bounce Back Against the Diamondbacks: Lines, Odds, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels will return to Chase Field tonight after a 4-3 loss last night against the Diamondbacks. Trout and Adell both had great games as they both notched 2 hits, and Trout left the yard. Tonight, Reid Detmers will look to stay hot as he faces off against Arizona’s Merrill Kelly.

Angels vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels -1.5 (+153)

Diamondbacks +1.5 (-187)

Moneyline:

Angels (-106)

Diamondbacks (-114)

Total:

8.5: Over (-114), Under (-106)

Can the Angels Get to Merrill Kelly?

The Angels’ offense has a very winnable matchup tonight against Kelly, who enters with a 5-5 record, a 5.46 ERA, a 1.45 WHIP, and 38 strikeouts across 64.1 innings. Despite this, Kelly has found success against the Angels, as in his two career appearances, he is 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 12 strikeouts.

Trout will be the biggest name to watch tonight for the Angels offensively. He is a career .333 hitter against the Diamondbacks and has tacked on 3 homers and 16 RBIs in his 19 career games. Additionally, he has reached base safely in both his plate appearances against Kelly and is riding off of a hot game last night, where he went 2 for 3 with a homer.

Mike Trout knots the score with home run No. 16 🎣 pic.twitter.com/gvj0NDfA24 — MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2026

O’Hoppe and Adell are both 0 for 2 against Kelly in their careers, but the sample size is limited. Also, Adell already has 10 homers and 41 RBIs on the year and had a 2-hit night yesterday. Neto is another hot bat that can bounce back after going 0 for 4 last night. Neto has a career .360 average against Arizona and has been mashing as of late.

Overall, Kelly has struggled to strike out batters this year, which will open the door for any player in the lineup to get on base and make some noise.

Can Detmers and the Angels' Defense Slow Down Arizona?

Despite his 2-5 record and 4.00 ERA, Detmers should be expected to have a great outing today. In his last start against the Astros, he allowed only 1 hit over 7 innings while striking out 9 and walking nobody. Also, he’s allowed 3 or fewer runs in 8 of his last 9 starts. Against the Diamondbacks, Detmers has a 3.38 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP through 8 innings.

Reid Detmers, Nasty 87mph Slider.



Shohei's face walking to the dugout...he 100% knew it was a strike. 😄 pic.twitter.com/vfcBMFlcIO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 6, 2026

Some bats to watch are Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte. Carroll has a .277 average and .907 OPS on the year with 12 homers. Carroll is also always a threat to turn a single into a double or double into a triple. Marte has left the park 11 times and has 41 RBIs, and has been heating up as of late.

One interesting name to watch is Nolan Arenado. The Orange County kid is a tough matchup for a left-handed pitcher like Detmers. He has a career .294 average and a .909 average against lefties, though he has no hits against Detmers in their limited history.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

Once again, my favorite bet is the Angels moneyline, which you can get at -106 on DraftKings. Detmers is by far the better pitcher tonight, and the Angels' bats have been flashing as of late. The under is also tempting at -106. I doubt these teams will score over 8.5 runs based on Detmers' recent performance.

For player props, Nolan Arenado 2+ hits, runs, and RBIs is my favorite pick at +104. The lefty-righty matchup, coupled with his spot in the order, makes this a favorite of mine. On the Angels' side, anything Mike Trout related is the best bet as he has mashed against the Diamondbacks and has success against Kelly.

Bets I like:

Angels moneyline (-106)

Under 8.5 (-106)

Nolan Arenado 2+ hits, runs, RBIs (+104)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.