Two Angels Named Silver Slugger Award Finalists

Zach Neto and Mike Trout were recognized for their outstanding accomplishments at the plate for the Angels on Thursday, when each was nominated for a Silver Slugger Award at their position. Neto is one of three finalists at shortstop, while Trout is one of nine finalists in the outfield.

Each faces stiff competition for the award.

Angels' Zach Neto nominated for Silver Slugger Award

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has won the last two Silver Slugger Awards at the position. He's a finalist again, along with Detroit Tigers rookie Kevin McGonigle.

Witt had the best batting average (.281) and slugging percentage (.441) in the group. McGonigle had the best on-base percentage (.376) and the highest OPS (.806). Neto had the most home runs (27) and runs scored (102).

Witt stole 45 bases, second to Chandler Simpson in the AL in steals (46), but Neto (24) and McGonigle (12) were no slouches in that category, either.

The awards are voted on by MLB managers and coaches, who are not allowed to vote for players on their own teams. The winner isn't obvious; it depends on which flavor of offensive profile the voters considered most impressive.

McGonigle also played third base in 94 games for Detroit. That left him eligible for the Silver Slugger Award for AL utility players, and he's a finalist for both. It's unclear whether

Angels' Mike Trout nominated for Silver Slugger Award

If Trout wins, he'll become only the third player ever to earn 10 Silver Slugger wins. He's neither a favorite nor a longshot to claim one of the three awards.

Seattle Mariners outfielder Randy Arozarena slashed .281/.381/.484, his .865 OPS handily leading all qualified AL outfielders. The field gets somewhat crowded from there.

Trout's .382 OBP led all AL outfielders in 2026, and his 22 home runs trail only Arozarena (26), Abreu (24) and Caglianone (23). But his .803 OPS, fourth among the finalists, is brought down by a .421 slugging percentage.

Trout's 11 stolen bases offer another reason for voters to endorse him beyond sentimentality. But if they believe his OBP was buoyed by his 12 intentional walks, and the numerous times he was pitched around in a relatively weak Angels lineup, it might hurt his case. His 107 walks were his most in a season since 2019.

Trout was nominated for the American League Comeback Player of the Year Award by the MLB Players' Association; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez won the award. For Trout and the Angels, just being nominated for the two awards after five injury plagued seasons is an accomplishment in itself.