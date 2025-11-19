Angels Could Trade Taylor Ward, Jo Adell This Offseason, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Angels have several needs this offseason, and could ship out some key contributors from 2025 if they see fit.

Jo Adell and Taylor Ward served as the core of the Angels' slug-heavy lineup in 2025, and the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reports they're "likely to consider trading" either of them.

The Halos are in need of a center fielder and third baseman, as well as several reinforcements in their starting rotation and bullpen for 2026, and could easily solve several of their problems if they were to trade either slugger away.

Adell is presently worth far more than Ward on the market, as he is younger and still has two years of team control. The 26-year-old outfielder broke out in 2025, hitting a team-leading 37 home runs and recording 98 RBIs over the course of the season. He had a .778 OPS in 2025, which placed him above league average for the first time in his major league career.

The Athletic's Jim Bowden also predicted Adell would be a trade candidate this offseason, and believes the Cincinnati Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates could take interest.

"The Halos control him for just two more years and should dangle him in trade proposals now as they must rebuild their starting rotation and their inventory of long-term controllable assets," Bowden wrote. "His trade value is the highest it’s been since he was drafted in the first round back in 2017."

Ward is also a valuable asset, though, as contenders will be more than happy to take on his smaller contract as he ages. Ward hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2025, and led the Angels with 103 RBIs — also a career high. He has consistently batted above league average for the last five seasons, and would provide a serviceable middle-of-the-order bat for any team this offseason.

The Angels are still yet to make any significant moves this offseason, and will need to get started on doing business this winter if they're to adequately fill out their roster for the 2026 season as they look to contend.

