Angels Still Have No News on Robert Stephenson's Elbow Injury
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian didn't have any update on the elbow injury which landed right-handed relief pitcher Robert Stephenson on the injured list towards the end of the 2025 season.
Stephenson has had an injury-riddled career with the Angels since signing ahead of the 2024 season, missing all of that season recovering from Tommy John Surgery. He returned to the Angels in May, throwing a promising perfect inning against the New York Yankees, however exited his next game after throwing just three pitches.
He landed back on the injured list following that incident, and eventually moved to the 60-day injured list in June. Stephenson returned once again at the end of August, posting a 3.00 ERA through 10 appearances to close out the year before landing back on the injured list Sept. 20 with another elbow injury.
The right-hander finished the 2025 season with a 2.70 ERA and 10 strikeouts through 10 innings pitched. He had never finished a season with an ERA lower than 3.00 prior to 2025.
“Nothing to report yet,” Minasian said. “We should have something fairly soon.”
Stephenson was optimistic about his injury after landing on the injured list, stating he wasn't as concerned as he was with his previous elbow injury, though his tune changed a week later.
“We’re still kind of working on getting some more info and going through some decisions and stuff,” Stephenson told the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher.
Stephenson declined to comment on the possibility of surgery.
If Stephenson is to miss significant time yet again, the Angels will need to patch up their bullpen during the offseason. Minasian announced earlier in the offseason that Reid Detmers would return to the rotation, and the loss of another top reliever in Stephenson is bad news for an Angels bullpen, which had the third-worst ERA in baseball last season.
Stephenson is entering the final season of his three-year, $33 million deal with the Angels in 2026, and will look to make his return and prove himself in an Angels uniform before his time with the team runs out.
