Angels Sign 23-Year-Old Pitcher in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Angels signed right-handed pitcher Sandy Gaston to a minor league contract Nov. 7.

The Tampa Bay Rays signed Gaston as an international free agent in 2018, and he stayed with the organization for several years. The right-hander was a top prospect in the Rays' organization, reaching as high as No. 13 in their top 30, but the AL East squad released him in May 2024.

More news: Angels Didn’t Require Grayson Rodriguez to Take Medical Test Before Trade

Gaston began 2025 with the Angels after signing a minor league deal in February, spending a majority of the season with High-A Tri-City. He made 38 appearances with the Dust Devils, throwing 66.2 innings and keeping a 4.32 ERA. He also recorded 86 strikeouts during that time.

The 23-year-old especially impressed during his last six games in High-A this season, allowing just one run through 12.2 innings pitched.

More news: Taylor Ward Sent Message to Angels After Surprise Trade to Orioles

Towards the end of the season, the Angels made a huge move to bring Gaston up to Triple-A. He had some trouble adjusting to the new level, posting a 13.50 ERA through his two appearances. He allowed just one run in two innings during his first outing, but his second appearance with Salt Lake saw him hold five runs in two innings.

Gaston is the only signing the Angels have made this offseason, though they have been active in the trade market as they look to bounce back from another last place finish in 2025.

The Angels acquired Grayson Rodriguez from the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday in exchange for Taylor Ward as they try to repair their starting rotation, and could continue to be active throughout the remainder of the winter.

More news: Angels Could Bring Back All-Star Reliever in Big Free Agent Move, Says Insider

The Angels also need some help in the bullpen next season, as they had the third-highest bullpen ERA in MLB last season. Gaston, coming off of a solid year, has the opportunity to climb through a fairly weak farm system in 2026, and could make his debut by season's end if he produces performances like he did during the end of his stay in High-A.

Latest Angels News

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.