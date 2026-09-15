Angels Offense Delivers Early Wake-Up Call to Mariners Rookie Kade Anderson

Since the moment the Angels selected Tyler Bremner with the second overall pick in the 2026 draft and the Mariners immediately followed by selecting Kade Anderson it was inevitable the two would be compared for years to come. Anderson has already made his way to the majors and until tonight had success. Bremner is in AA developing as a prospect should.

Tonight, Anderson got knocked around for the first time as a professional at the hands of the Angels who hung 5 earned runs on him in 5.1 innings.

Zach Neto's Incredible Throw

Before the Angels bats came alive, shortstop Zach Neto kept the Mariners off the board with an amazing relay throw home to cut down a streaking JP Crawford.

won the relay race 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/55a7Mz99aP — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 15, 2026

Angels Knocked Kade Anderson Around

After escaping the top of the first unscathed, the Angels wasted no time in putting two runs on the board. With Mike Trout on first base thanks to a sweet single right up the middle, Jose Siri pulled an Anderson off speed offering down the line for a double. Trout showed he still has some wheels by coming all the way around to score.

Siri hooks one to left and brings in a big 🐟 pic.twitter.com/USvODteaSD — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 15, 2026

Siri stole third base then came home on a Vaughn Grissom sacrifice fly. The score remained 2-0 until the third inning when the red hot Zach Neto smoked a triple that scored Wade Meckler from first base and scored the Angels third run of the game. Neto would come home with the fourth run when Jose Siri hit a single.

OH BABY A TRIPLE! pic.twitter.com/tR6wdOCyPf — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 15, 2026

All four of those runs were charged to Anderson as was a fifth that scored after he left the game. Denzer Guzman came through with a clutch two out single to plate two runs and push the lead to 6-3.

El Camello comes through with the bases juiced 🐫🧃 pic.twitter.com/90thRQ06GY — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) September 15, 2026

Reid Detmers Looked Human but Got the Win

Reid Detmers has pitched like a bona fide ace for the last two months but suffered from a lack of run support. That was not the case tonight. Detmers had more traffic than usual, especially at home, and gave up a three run bomb to Cal Raliegh that tightened the score to 4-3 Angels at that point. But the offense picked up the staff leader and helped win his second consecutive game at home.

The Rebuild Pieces Played Well

Sep 13, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Wade Meckler (53) celebrates scoring a run in the dugout against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Angels eliminated from playoff contention the focus for the organization is on the future and most of the young players did well tonight. Zach Neto continued his hot streak with 2 more hits and 2 runs scored. Wade Meckler went 1 for 3 with a run scored and a couple of nice running catches. And Denzer Guzman's hit proved to be the final runs the Angels needed.

Add in a Ben Joyce save and the Angels crowd, already feeling optimistic, had plenty to cheer about.