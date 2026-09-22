Angels Open Final Road Trip in Sacramento: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels are on the road for the season's final trip as they head north for a two-game set against their division rival, the Athletics. The Angels enter tonight one game back of the A’s and hold the worst record in the AL. Tonight, Yusei Kikuchi gets the ball against Brady Basso in an even betting market as the Angels look to end the year on a high note.

How to Watch Angels vs. Athletics

The Angels and Athletics play Tuesday, September 22, at 6:40 p.m. PT at Sutter Health Park. Angels viewers can watch on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while the Athletics broadcast will air on NBC Sports California.

Angels vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels -1.5 (+152)

Athletics +1.5 (-185)

Moneyline:

Angels: (-108)

Athletics: (-111)

Total:

9.5: Over (-102)/Under (-118)

Can the Angels Take Advantage of Brady Basso?

Brady Basso comes into tonight’s contest with a 1-3 record, 4.50 ERA, and 1.48 WHIP, and has struck out just 28 over 40 innings. Basso struggled his last time out as he allowed seven hits and four earned runs in just 2.2 innings against Tampa Bay. Luckily, Basso faces off against a lineup that has struggled against left-handed pitching; the Halos are slashing just .235/.308/.378 against southpaws. Basso has faced the Angels only once in his career, pitching just one inning in relief; therefore, there aren't any significant matchup stats. Nonetheless, Mike Trout remains a name to watch as he has crushed the A’s in his career with a .289/.389/.549 slash line with 43 homers in 183 career games. Zach Neto is another bat to keep an eye on tonight as he is hitting .259 with seven homers in 44 career games against the Athletics.

MIKE TROUT CLUTCH BASE HIT.



GAME TIED IN THE 10th 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UZkqx3zPIh — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) September 18, 2026

Can Yusei Kikuchi Keep the Athletics’ Injured Lineup Quiet?

Yusei Kikuchi comes into tonight with a rough stat line as he holds just a 1-6 record and has a 5.02 ERA and 1.55 WHIP on the year. Kikuchi has looked better as of late, improving to a 2.95 ERA in his last four starts. Kikuchi has struggled against the A’s in his career as well, posting a 4.20 ERA and a 3-5 record across 14 career starts. The Athletics are very injured as Brent Rooker, Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson and Tyler Soderstrom are all currently on the injured list. Shea Langeliers returned to the lineup earlier this month and is 2-for-8 with a homer against Kikuchi. If Kikuchi limits free passes tonight, he should be able to continue to end the year strong.

Yusei Kikuchi in his rehab start with @RCQuakes:



4.2 IP, 7 H, 8 ER, 2 BB, 8 Ks pic.twitter.com/t7eYllUEPb — SleeperAngels (@SleeperAngels) August 16, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite line tonight is Angels moneyline at -108. Basso doesn’t scare me much; he’s struggled to pitch deep into games and got mashed his last time out. Kikuchi has also been in better form as of late and has proven himself as a reliable starter in his career. I would also take under 9.5 total runs at -118. The Angels offense has struggled this entire season, and the A’s are missing the entire core of their lineup. I don’t see a path for either of these offenses to explode.

Bets I like:

Angels Moneyline (-108)

Under 9.5 total runs (-118)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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