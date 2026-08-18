Angels Open Road Series Against Astros: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Bets

The Angels begin a 3-game road set against their division-rival Astros after dropping a series to the Royals at home. Anaheim’s offense is coming off an extremely disappointing performance in which they managed only one hit in a 3-0 shutout loss. Tonight, rookie George Klassen is looking to build off his first MLB win against Houston’s Cristian Javier.

How to Watch Angels vs. Astros

The Angels and Astros will play today, August 18, at 5:10 p.m. PT at Daikin Park in Houston. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, and in Houston on Space City Home Network. It can also be streamed through MLB.TV.

Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-144)

Astros -1.5 (+119)

Moneyline:

Angels: (+148)

Astros: (-159)

Total:

9: Over (-120)/Under (+100)

Can the Angels Solve Cristian Javier?

Cristian Javier currently holds a 1-3 record, 6.68 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, and 25 strikeouts across 32.1 innings this year. He’s been inconsistent as of late, allowing 3 runs over 6 innings to Toronto and 4 runs over 5 innings against San Diego. Javier looked dominant in an extended relief appearance against the Halos on July 27, tossing 5 scoreless innings and striking out 7. He is 6-1 with a 3.31 ERA and 90 Ks in 15 appearances against the Angels.

The Angels' current lineup has struggled against Javier. The 2 biggest bats in the Angels' lineup, Trout and Neto, are the biggest red flags. Mike Trout is just 1-for-18 and has struck out 11 times against Javier, while Neto is just 2-for-13. Schanuel shows some hope as he is 3-for-8 with a double, and Grissom is 2-for-6 with a homer. Overall, Angels currency hitters are hitting just .167 against Javier; they will need to turn the tide tonight.

Nice play from Vaughn Grissom, who is filling at first base for Nolan Schanuel. Schanuel just getting a day off despite being on a hot streak. Helped Ryan Johnson get out of a bases loaded jam. pic.twitter.com/JRGeS3Y0gc — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) August 16, 2026

Can George Klassen Handle Houston’s Lineup?

Klassen holds a 1-1 record, 5.52 ERA, 2.11 WHIP, and 14 Ks over his first 14.2 MLB innings this year. These numbers are very inflated from his 2 April appearances where he walked 10 and allowed 6 earned runs in 4.2 innings. Since being called back up from AAA post-trade deadline, Klassen has looked much better, and he’s allowed just 3 earned runs over 10 innings.

George Klassen brought the nastiest stuff of the night at a 105 proStuff+, and he backed it up with 6 innings, 5 Ks and just 2 runs allowed. Jose Soriano graded next at 103, Dustin May third at 101. pic.twitter.com/GC1HfycmYY — Pitch Profiler (@pitchprofiler) August 13, 2026

Klassen is yet to make an appearance against the Astros, but he will definitely have his work cut out for him. The biggest concern is Yordan Alvarez, who has mashed the Angels with a .307 average and 16 homers in 86 career games. Alvarez is also having an MVP-caliber season this year, hitting .321 with a 1.053 OPS and 36 homers so far this season. Other bats to watch include Isaac Paredes, who has a .272 average over 35 games against the Angels, and Jeremy Peña, who owns a .281 average in 61 games.

Prediction and Picks:

My favorite pick tonight is the Astros moneyline at -159. It has been great to see Klassen’s continued improvement since being called back up, but Cristian Javier has the clear pitching edge. Javier has dominated the current Angels lineup, and I expect Yordan Alvarez to make some noise offensively. Another bet I like tonight is the under on the total runs line of 9 at +100. Both these pitchers have reason to have a good outing tonight, and I expect tonight’s game to lean towards a pitcher’s duel rather than an offensive explosion.

Bets I like:

Astros Moneyline (-159)

Total Runs Under 9 (+100)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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