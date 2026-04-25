Angels Prospect Lucas Ramirez Emerging as a Name to Watch after World Baseball Classic Breakout

Prior to this year's World Baseball Classic, Lucas Ramirez was largely unknown to the baseball world. If his name came up at all it was generally in reference to his far more famous father, Manny Ramirez.

But against the best competition in the world, Lucas Ramirez put himself on the map. First he homered off Jacob DeGrom in an exhibition game. Then when facing the powerful Team USA on primetime he homered twice; once against ace Logan Webb then a second off Gabe Speier.

Three home runs in a week against some of the best arms in the world will put the baseball world on notice. Suddenly the media was talking about Lucas performances more than just his bloodlines.

Lucas Ramirez is off to a great start in A ball.

The Angels assigned Ramirez to Rancho Cucamonga in the California League. This is their A ball affiliate which is appropriate for a 20 year old prospect. Playing exclusively on the grass, Ramirez has played 16 games and stepped to the plate 69 times with great results:

.391 Batting Average

.435 On Base Percentage

.641 Slugging Percentage

5 Doubles

4 Triples

1 Home Run

Overall the numbers show an aggressive hitter who is making consistent contact and spraying the ball to all fields. Once the ball is in play, Ramirez has the speed to turn liners into extra bases. His 4 triples are the result of pulling the ball down the first base line then turning on the jets.

The one area of concern is the lack of walks. 5 walks in 69 plate appearances is a very low total. Pitchers at the A level do not have the best command and truly elite prospects will generally walk about 13-15% of the time. Plenty of good prospects walk about 10% of the time, though, and Ramirez is not far from that pace.

What is next for Lucas Ramirez?

There is absolutely no need to rush the development of Ramirez and his low walk rate is ample reason to keep him in Rancho Cucamonga a while longer. Last season the Angels had him skip this level and he failed in High A.

The California League is an ideal place for a 20 year old with a quick bat to refine his approach before moving up the ladder. If Ramirez is still hitting well towards the end of June that will warrant a promotion.

Realistic Goal: Arizona Fall League

Each fall the Arizona Fall League hosts the top 8 prospects from each Major League franchise. Last year the Angels sent Raudi Rodriguez who won the AFL All Star Game MVP. Getting to compete against the highest level of minor league competition is both an honor and a great way to develop.

Ramirez will likely get an AFL spot if he continues his current tragectory. Splitting the year between A and High A would put him on a solid track to spend the Fall in Phoenix then head to camp next year competing for a AA spot in his age 21 season.