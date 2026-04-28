Angels Prospect Report: Breakout Performers Climbing Toward the Big Leagues

There has been just about enough of a minor league season to start looking for players rising through the system and making their way to Anaheim. Currently, there are good stories at every level of the Angels minor league system. Let's take a look at them by level.

George Klassen continues to grow in AAA.

George Klassen has nasty stuff and earned a two opportunities to start games for the Angels this season. Command has always been an issue for Klassen and he was shelled at the big league level. Struggling at the highest level for a while is common. Even Mike Trout did in his first taste of Major League action.

In his most recent outing, Klassen flashed both his good stuff and solid control. Pitching for AAA Salt Lake he turned in 6.2 innings with 7 K's against only 3 walks. If he can continue pitching like this, he will get another big league shot soon.

George Klassen



6.2 IP | 2 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 3 BB | 7 K pic.twitter.com/GUAaQFmYII — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) April 26, 2026

Raudi Rodriguez is on a tear in AA.

Rodriguez put himself on the radar by tearing through the Arizona Fall League last season and winning the AFL All Star Game MVP. He started the season in AA and got off to a really slow start. He went hitless in his first 18 at bats and struck out in nearly half of them.

He has adjusted to the higher level of competition and since gone on a tear. Over his last 69 plate appearances, Rodriguez is slashing .315/.400/.500 with only 9 strikeouts. It will take a while for his overall numbers to rise and get national attention but Rodriguez is truly shining right now.

The Angels farm is considered thin on outfield prospects. But with Lucas Ramirez putting up good numbers in A ball, Rodriguez surging in AA, and Nelson Rada playing well at the AAA level there are signs of improvement.

Tyler Bremner is continuing to excel in High A.

Bremner's start on Saturday was not quite as dominant as his 10 strikeout performance the previous week, but it was still solid. He allowed only 1 run through 5 innings while striking out 5 and walking 1. He did give up 6 hits, though. It is his total body of work that is truly impressive.

On the year, Bremner's numbers look worthy of a second overall pick:

16.2 Innings pitched

1.08 ERA

25 Strikeouts

5 Walks

There is no indication the Angels are looking to promote Bremner but if he keeps putting up numbers like these he will be in AA before too long.

Anyelo Marquez is showing promise in Low A

Marquez was not on anybody's radar when the season started. After showing pretty well in the Dominican Summer League in 2024 he had a really rough 2025. He was also 19 years old, playing in the US for the first time, and in the heat of the Arizona Complex League.

This season he is mashing the ball. His current slash line is .338/.427/.646 with 6 doubles and 4 home runs. That is seriously impressive for a middle infielder who is about a year and a half younger than the average player at his level.

Take a look at this video from Taylor Blake Ward who is a great resource for minor league players.

Angels farmhand Anyelo Marquez had a massive week for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga; currently riding a 7-game hit-streak while hitting .385 with two 2B and four HR -- Marquez ran some prospect stock after a loud age-18 DSL summer but struggled last yearpic.twitter.com/0ZnseHi4yK — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) April 28, 2026

The arms are not surprising. Klassen and Bremner have high grades from many scouts. But if the Angels are going to have brighter days ahead, they need some bats to develop as well. It is early in the season but breakout the continued ascension of Raudi Rodriguez is a pleasant surprise and Marquez looks like a very interesting international signing.

We will continue to track Angels prospects and highlight those who deserve it here at Angels On SI.