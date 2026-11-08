LA Angels Rumors: 2 Multi-Position Non-Tender Bargains to Solve The Angels Roster Puzzle

A team that loses 100 games has a multitude of roster holes. Yes, the Angels have some payroll flexibility this off season but they also have far more holes than likely funds to fix them. So they must look at all avenues to add talent, and look at talent that can play multiple positions.



While luxury free agents will dominate the headlines, savvy front offices build stability by finding gems the bargain bin—specifically via the upcoming November 20 non-tender deadline. Every winter, arbitration eligible players are cut loose by clubs looking to save money, creating a vital pool of motivated talent that has proven to be up to MLB standards at some point in their career.

There are two ways to add players who will be non-tendered by their clubs. The first is to work out a minor trade before the club actually cuts the player loose. This allows the departing club to net at least a little something for the player and ensures the acquiring club gets their target. In this case, the acquiring club picks up his current contract status and has the ability to work out a one year deal or got to arbitration.

The second is to wait until the player is cut loose and sign him as a free agent. In this case all contract terms are negotiable as with any other free agent. In this case, players who are without a home can often be signed for less than their projected salary.







If the Angels want to take some low cost gambles on players who could really help fill roster holes, they should look into these two players:

Matt Vierling, UTIL/CF (Detroit Tigers)





Detroit Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling (8) bats against Philadelphia Phillies during the third inning at Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday, July 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Estimated 2027 Salary:$3.7 Million



The Detroit Tigers are facing a roster squeeze, making Matt Vierling a prime candidate to be non-tendered this November. Just two seasons ago, was a near-3.0 WAR asset for the Tigers. However, back-to-back injury plagued campaigns limited him to just 123 total games over the last two years, cratering his surface production and making him expendable in Detroit

Why he fits the Angels:



Vierling is a prototypical, rangy center fielder who offers the unique superpower of playing six different positions at the major league level—including comfortable situational coverage at third base. Despite posting an underwhelming sub-.620 OPS during his recent down years, Vierling's underlying analytics scream bounce-back candidate. Even while battling through injuries, his bat-to-ball skill remained intact—grading in the top percentiles in both strikeout rate and whiff rate league-wide.





The 30 year old represents exactly what the Angels lack: elite contact ability, incredible sprint speed, and defensive versatility. He can immediately challenge for reps in a post-Trout center field mix or act as an advanced utility safeguard at third base to push Denzer Guzman or hold the fort for Jake Munroe. Taking a flyer on Vierling at a projected $3.7 million price tag is a low-risk, high-contact gamble that makes a lot of sense for a rebuilding Angels club.





Nolan Gorman, 2B (St. Louis Cardinals)





Sep 16, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Jonah Cox (53) safely steals third base in the third inning as St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) waits on the throw at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Estimated 2027 Salary:$3.4 Million



The St. Louis Cardinals are expected to actively reset their roster, and a poor statistical season has placed infielder Nolan Gorman squarely on the non-tender bubble. Once viewed as a foundational power piece in St. Louis, Gorman's extreme swing-and-miss issues peaked over the past year, resulting in a demotion and increasing the odds he has played his last game as a Cardinal.





Why he fits the Angels:

Admittedly, targeting a high-strikeout bat feels counter-intuitive for an Angels team trying to cut down on whiffs. However, Gorman offers a rare commodity that the Angels' lineup severely lacks: left handed power.

Strikeouts are not the only problem in Anaheim, so is team defense. And last year Angels third basemen were dead last in WAR largely due to playing horrific defense. Following roster shakeups in St. Louis, Gorman shifted back to his natural home at third base (playing 66 games there in 2026).





The move completely unlocked his defensive value. He worked extensively with legendary infield coach José Oquendo and climbed into the 73rd percentile in Outs Above Average (OAA). He completely flipped his script, turning in a +2 Fielding Run Value. He possesses a legitimate 60-grade plus arm. While his lateral range and first-step quickness are still somewhat limited, that arm strength and improved positioning make him highly reliable at the hot corner.









It will be impossible for the Angels to find a third baseman who is the total package. But if they replace the high K rate of Yoan Moncada and Denzer Guzman with the high K rate of Gorman but add 15 home runs and some good defense, that is a notable improvement. And for the price tag of only $3.4 million it makes a ton of sense.