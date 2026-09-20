Angels Turn to Ryan Johnson With a Series Win on the Line: How to Watch, Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels have a chance to steal a series win from the Twins after a dramatic 6-5 extra-inning win last night. The Halos erased a 5-2 deficit thanks to a pinch-hit double from Adam Frazier and a ninth-inning solo shot from Grissom before Christian Moore drove in Zach Neto for the walk-off win. Tonight, the Angels turn to Ryan Johnson to win the four-game series as he faces off against Dean Kremer in the series finale.

How to Watch Angels vs. Twins

The Twins and Angels close out their four-game series today, September 20, at 1:07 p.m. PT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim. The game will air locally on Angels Baseball TV, presented by Pechanga Resort Casino, while Minnesota viewers can watch on Twins. TV.

Angels vs. Twins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Twins -1.5 (+139)

Angels +1.5 (-168)

Moneyline:

Twins: (-120)

Angels: (-101)

Total:

8: Over (-113)/Under (-107)

Can the Angels Break Through Against Dean Kremer?

Dean Kremer’s numbers provide hope for the Angels tonight. He comes into the contest with a 3-5 record, 5.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 74 Ks across 77.1 innings, very middling numbers. However, Kremer has historically been dominant against the Angels, going 3-0 with a 2.18 ERA over four career starts. There are also some question marks when looking at the Angels lineup, as Mike Trout is just 1-for-8 in his career against Kremer, although that hit did leave the park, and Josh Lowe is 3-for-17 with three walks. The biggest concern is the Angels’ recent splits against right-handed pitching, hitting just .205 with a .593 OPS and 121 strikeouts in September.

Can Ryan Johnson Continue His Late-Season Turnaround?

Ryan Johnson’s season stat line of a 4.88 ERA and 1.34 WHIP culminating in a 5-8 record does not tell the full story of his season. Johnson owns a mere 2.03 ERA over his last eight starts, including six innings of one-run baseball against Seattle in his last start. Johnson faced the Twins for the first time in his career back on July 11, when he allowed three runs on three hits over 5 innings; Royce Lewis found the most success in this matchup, hitting a two-run homer. Similarly to the Angels, the Twins have struggled against right-handed pitching as of late, posting a .240/.308/.373 slash line over the last 15 days.

Ryan Johnson, Wicked 84mph Sweeper. 🤢 pic.twitter.com/X0qqrbykuN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) September 16, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks

My favorite bet tonight is the under 8 total runs line at -107. Dean Kremer has been dominant in his career against the Angels, while Johnson has been dominant over the last two months. I expect Johnson to continue this form tonight, especially against a team struggling to touch right-handed pitching. I also like the Angels moneyline tonight at about even odds (-101); the Angels have a clear edge in the pitching matchup and come into tonight with momentum.

Bets I like:

Total Runs Under 8 (-107)

Angels Moneyline (-101)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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