Zach Neto Stats: Angels Shortstop’s Late Season Surge Confirms Elite Star Potential



When evaluating the future foundation of the Angels , conversations usually start and end with the young core. Although only 25 years old, shortstop Zach Neto seems like a long tenured veteran. But what Zach Neto is doing in the 2026 Major League Baseball season demands a shift in national perspective. Neto has spent the last month shifting from a reliable placeholder to a bona fide franchise cornerstone.





On Wednesday night under the lights at Fenway Park, Neto didn't just pad his stat sheet he carried the offense. His massive, clutch three run home run over the Green Monster in the third inning broke open the game to support rookie starter Ryan Johnson, pacing the Halos to a hard-fought 6-4 victory over the Red Sox. It was a marquee moment that highlighted a much larger trend: Zach Neto is currently showing his star power. His series long destruction of Red Sox pitching follows an AL Player of the Week award and continues a hot streak that started in August.

Delivering in the Clutch: Neto’s Three-Run Blast Silences Boston

Navigating a crucial late-season series in a hostile environment like Fenway Park can overwhelm young players, but Neto has shown a flair for the dramatic all year

On Wednesday night, he went 2 for 3 at the plate, highlighted by that definitive 3run blast to left-center field off an 85.9 mph cutter. The home run represented more than just run support for the pitching staff it silenced the Boston crowd and underscored his steady maturity into a highly feared late-season hitter. Perhaps it showed the Red Sox brass what the missed by not pulling off a trade for him.

Overall it was a symbolic moment for the turnaround Neto has made at the plate since the calendar flipped to August.

By the Numbers: Breaking Down Zach Neto’s Power Outburst

Sep 6, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) enters the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Following Wednesday's masterpiece, Neto's cumulative 2026 statistics paint the picture of a true multi-tool threat. Across 141 games played, Neto has smacked 25 home runs to go alongside 19 stolen bases, 91 runs scored, and 72 RBIs.

Since August 1st, Neto is hitting like a legitimate All Star. His slash line sits as an impressive .279/.327/.479 with 6 home runs and 8 doubles and a triple. He has also swiped 5 bags while being caught stealing once. Neto's on base percentage suffers due to 41 strikeouts, but he is displaying a very high power/speed combination and has produced 4.4 bWAR this season.





Neto is squarely on the cusp of an elite 25 home run, 20 stolen base campaign which will be his second consecutive season with at least 20 of each. That will put him into truly elite territory as only a dozen shortstops have ever posted a 20/20 season and that list is full of stars: Derek Jeter, Jimmy Rollins, Alex Rodriguez, Hanley Ramirez, Alan Trammell, Bobby Witt Jr., Corey Seager, and Trevor Story are the most notable.



Building the Angels' Future Core Around Neto

As the Angels enjoy a scheduled off-day on Thursday, the vision for 2027 becomes distinctly clear. With years of team control remaining through 2029, Zach Neto appears set to be the Angels shortstop for the foreseeable future. The Angels held onto him when they likely could have landed a huge prospect haul to accelerate the rebuild. The front office obviously values Neto highly which leads to speculation they could look to extend him beyond the next three seasons.

But with budding star Arjun Nimmala continuing to make noise at the AA level a move of some sort could be coming. Signing Neto to a long term extension would force Nimmala to change positions. Or, perhaps the Angels move Neto to second base and have a powerful keystone combination for years to come.

In May when Neto was struggling he did not appear to be part of the next Angels core. Now that he is back to launching home runs and stealing bases he has changed that narrative. The question is whether he helps the Angels by playing for them or landing a huge prospect haul to hasten the rebuild.