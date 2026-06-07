Angels vs. Dodgers: Freeway Series Finale Lines, Odds, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels aim to avoid a season sweep in the Freeway Series this afternoon as they have lost all 5 meetings against their cross-division rivals thus far. The Angels were swept in mid-May when they hosted the Dodgers at Angel Stadium and were outscored 31 to 3 in the process. In their second meeting so far, the Angels got walked off on Friday and let up 9 innings in the first inning yesterday to ultimately lose 9-2.

Through 5 games, the Angels have been outscored a truly abysmal 41 to 5. Today, the Angels hand the ball to their ace, José Soriano, as they try to squeeze out a win and avoid the season sweep.

Angels vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (-118)

Dodgers -1.5 (-102)

Moneyline:

Angels +178

Dodgers -219

Total:

8.5: Over (-115), Under (-104)

Unsurprisingly, the Dodgers are once again heavy favorites, and all eyes are on the Angels' offense to see if they can finally put any pressure on the Dodgers staff.

Can the Angels Finally Build Some Pressure?

The Angels’ offense has been nonexistent throughout this series and seemingly has no answer to any of the arms that have taken the mound for the Dodgers. Last night, the offense showed early signs of life as a Meckler bunt single followed by a Peraza triple allowed the Angels to get on the board first. Unfortunately, this momentum was quickly squashed as Dodgers ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, proceeded to retire the next 22 Angels batters.

The matchup against Sheehan is definitely more favorable for the Halos compared to Sasaki and Yamamoto. Sheehan enters today with a 3-2 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.155 WHIP, and 62 Ks across 58 innings of work. While these numbers aren’t all-star caliber, Sheehan is nothing to gawk at as he has only walked 14 batters this year, forcing the Angels to put the ball in play and get ahead early.

Once again, Zach Neto stands out as the bat to watch for the Angels. Neto had one of only 3 hits on Friday, had a solo homer late last night, and boasts a career .318 batting average against the Dodgers. Mike Trout is another name to watch as he is the only Angel with a hit against the young Sheehan, though he has also struck out twice against him in 3 at-bats, so the sample size is limited.

Other names to watch include Jo Adell and Logan O’Hoppe, who both can provide some much-needed power to the lineup. Also, Vaughn Grissom and Oswald Peraza are great contact bats who have been bright spots for the Angels all year.

Can Soriano Keep the Dodgers at Bay?

If there was anyone the Angels could hand the ball to in order to pick up a win today, it would be José Soriano. Soriano currently holds a 6-4 record with a 2.72 ERA, 1.211 WHIP, and 85 Ks across 76 innings. He has been dominant, though something to watch today is his command, as he has seen an uptick in walks in his past 4 outings.

This walk issue began in mid-May in his last start against the Dodgers, where he allowed 6 earned runs despite only allowing one hit, due to the 6 walks he issued. Soriano has the stuff to stay competitive with this star-studded Dodgers lineup, but he will have to make sure his command is on point.

Some names to watch in the Dodgers’ lineup include Mookie Betts, who is a career 2 for 5 against Soriano and is looking to build any momentum in his 2026 campaign. Will Smith and Max Muncy are the only other Dodgers with a hit on Soriano, but similar to Sheehan, the sample size is small, so anyone can do some damage.

José Soriano's 2Ks in the 2nd.



5Ks thru 2 pic.twitter.com/R7aZK6vuXP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 22, 2026

Ultimately, if Soriano finds himself struggling with the same command issues from his last matchup against the Dodgers, this game could follow the same pattern as the rest of the Freeway Series.

Prediction, Props, and Picks

Despite Soriano getting the start, it is hard to ignore the dominance and momentum the Dodgers have displayed up to this point. The Dodgers haven’t felt any pressure on defense in any of the 5 games of this series, and I expect this trend to continue today.

Therefore, my favorite line is once again Dodgers -1.5 at -102.

Another bet I like is under the total hit line of 14.5 at -120. This line has hit sweat-free the last 2 days despite a 9-hit first inning yesterday. If Soriano is to struggle today, it will be with his walks, not the contact, and the Angels' lineup hasn’t been able to hit anything as of late.

Player props-wise, I think Neto 1+ hit still makes sense. It has hit the last 2 nights, and I think Neto will stay hot. On the Dodgers side, Pages 1+ hit and Betts 1+ hit stand out the most to me. Also, anything with Freeman or Ohtani looks enticing as the top of the Dodgers lineup has been mashing this series.

Bets I like:

Dodgers -1.5 (-102)

Total hits under 14.5 (-120)

Zach Neto 1+ Hit(s)

Andy Pages 1+ Hit(s)

Mookie Betts 1+ Hit(s)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.