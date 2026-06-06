Angels vs. Dodgers: Freeway Series Game 2 Lines, Odds, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels will look to bounce back against the Dodgers tonight after getting walked off in heartbreaking fashion last night. Detmers pitched an amazing game for the Halos last night, going 6 shutout innings while striking out 6 and allowing only 4 baserunners. Unfortunately, this gem of a game against an all-star lineup was spoiled due to a complete lack of offense and some ninth-inning heroics from Freddie Freeman, who hit a walk-off solo home run.

Tonight, the focus shifts as Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz faces off against Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Angels will once again aim for their first win against their cross-division rival this season.

Angels vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Angels +1.5 (+137)

Dodgers -1.5 (-166)

Moneyline:

Angels +291

Dodgers -375

Total:

8.5: Over (-117), Under (-103)

With the Dodgers heavily favored again, attention turns to whether the Angels’ offense can show any life against another elite Japanese arm.

Can the Angels Finally Break Through?

The Angels failed to put any pressure on Sasaki last night, and they face an even bigger challenge against Yamamoto tonight. Yamamoto comes into the contest with a 5-4 record, 2.86 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 69 strikeouts, some pretty dominant numbers. He has also been even better across his last 3 starts, where his ERA has dipped to a mere 0.93.

There is some hope. The Angels gave Yamamoto one of the worst starts in his young career last year when he pitched only 4.2 innings and allowed 6 earned runs at Angels Stadium.

Neto and Trout generated the most problems in that start, as Neto went 2 for 2 with a homer and Trout went 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs. Neto will definitely be a name to watch tonight, as he historically plays well against the Dodgers and was responsible for one of the Angels' three hits last night.

Zach Neto sends the first pitch he sees into the seats 😇



📺: Dodgers 🆚 Angels on SN1

📲: Stream on Sportsnet+ pic.twitter.com/42R1Fv5Wp7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 12, 2025

Trout will also obviously be a name to watch as well. The legendary bat is currently second on the team in XBHs and will look to continue to do damage against Yamamoto. Some other names to watch include Grissom, who has been red-hot, recording 12 hits, 2 homers, and 14 RBIs in his last 10 games, as well as the usual names of Jo Adell and Logan O’Hoppe, who are always a threat to leave the yard.

Can Kochanowicz Survive the Dodgers’ Lineup?

Jack Kochanowicz takes the mound tonight with a 2-4 record, 5.23 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, and 46 strikeouts. These disappointing stats to start the year, coupled with a stout Dodgers lineup throughout the order, aren’t a recipe for a great outing.

Similar to Yamamoto, Kochanowicz’s last start against the Dodgers didn’t go as planned, as he allowed 6 earned runs and 3 homers across 6 innings of work earlier this year in May.

Most of this damage came in the middle innings as Pages, Muncy, and Hernandez all left the park. Hernandez is currently on the IL, and Muncy is coming off a shakeup collision, so of those three, I would only expect Pages to do major damage.

Nonetheless, Kochanowicz will still have to face a red-hot Ohtani, who currently has 10 homers, 33 RBIs, and is hitting an astounding .296. He will also have to face Freddie Freeman, who not only hit the walk-off bomb last night, but comes into tonight hitting .350 with 4 homers over his last 10 games.

Kochanowicz will need to be at the top of his game tonight and hope for the offense to show some fight if he wants any chance of picking up a win.

Prediction, Props, and Picks

The simplest line would likely be Dodgers -1.5. While the value isn’t great, the Dodgers have been rolling recently. Also, the offense is due for some positive regression after last night’s pitcher duel, and Kochanowicz has shown he is susceptible to letting the game get out of hand.

I think the over on runs line at 8.5 is also interesting. Both pitchers let up 6 earned runs in their last meeting with their opponents, and I doubt either team’s offense will be as stagnant as it was last night.

As far as player props go, I think Neto 1+ hits or any bets on Freeman or Pages have great value. If you’re looking for a bet with a little more juice, Ohtani to homer at +257 seems enticing. I never love the anytime homerun bet, but Ohtani has been hot recently, and hasn’t left the park since May 29th. He also doubled off Kochanowicz in their last meeting.

Bets I like:

Dodgers -1.5 (-166)

Total runs over 8.5 (-117)

Zach Neto 1+ Hit(s) (-164)

Shohei Ohtani 1+ Homerun(s) (+257)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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