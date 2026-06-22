Angels vs. Orioles: Game Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels are back at home tonight to face the Orioles after an up-and-down road trip. The Angels will pitch Sam Aldegheri tonight, where he continues to fight for a permanent rotation bid. Aldegheri will face Kyle Bradish, who is definitely an arm the Angels’ offense can attack early.

Angels vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Orioles -1.5 (-101)

Angels +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline:

Orioles (-167)

Angels (+138)

Total:

9: Over (-102), Under (-118)

Can the Angels Get to Kyle Bradish?

Kyle Bradish enters tonight’s contest with a mere 4-7 record with a middling 4.00 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, and 85 Ks through 81 innings. Although he is coming off one of the best starts of his career, in which he pitched 7.2 innings against the Mariners and struck out 12 while allowing only 1 run. Hopefully, this isn’t the Bradish that will take the mound tonight.

One thing to watch in Bradish’s game is his command. He’s already issued 41 walks this year and has allowed multiple walks in 13 of his 15 starts this year. The Angels must be patient in their at-bats tonight.

The 3 biggest Angels to watch tonight are Zach Neto, Jo Adell, and Nolan Schanuel. I would add Mike Trout to that list, as he is a .279 hitter against the Orioles; however, he is still recovering from his master's injury and is currently on the IL. Zach Neto has hit only .200 through 16 games against the Orioles, but he has been the most clutch and hottest bat on the Angels. He hit the game-winning homerun last night to beat the A’s and leads the team with 17 homers, so no matter what team he is playing, Neto will always be a bat to watch. Jo Adell has been a consistent starter for the Angels and has done his job in the middle of the order with a team-leading 41 RBIs.

Nolan Schanuel wastes no time in getting the @Angels on the board! pic.twitter.com/bkm90VGdkX — MLB (@MLB) May 22, 2026

Nolan Schanuel has the best history against the Orioles amongst healthy Angels with a .250 average and a homer through 14 career games. Schanuel is also on a 4-game hit streak, so he will likely aim to continue to heat up tonight.

Can Aldegheri Hold Down Baltimore?

Aldegheri has taken over as the Angels’ fifth starter since Kochanowicz went down for the year with Tommy John surgery. His 2 starts so far have been completely different. In his first, he threw 5 innings of one-run ball against the Rays, while in his other, he let up 6 runs to the Diamondbacks over just 3 innings. Hopefully, tonight is more like that first start.

Nasty sequence by Aldegheri against Caminero, and a great challenge by O’Hoppe pic.twitter.com/a8PMW2vQ4H — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) June 13, 2026

This Orioles’ lineup can be dangerous; they are hitting .240 with a .722 OPS as a team and are coming off a 12-1 win against the Dodgers. Gunnar Henderson and Pete Alonso are the biggest names to watch since Adley Rutschman will miss the series with a concussion. Henderson is a career .360 hitter against the Angels and has an insane 6 homers and 17 RBIs in just 19 career games. He also has already hit 16 homers this year, so he's definitely someone who Aldegheri will have to work to keep inside the park. Alonso has 18 bombs on the year, coupled with his .812 OPS, he is certainly continuing his great career in his first year as an Oriole.

Another first-year Oriole is Taylor Ward, the former Angels slugger, who was dealt to Baltimore this past November and is making his first start against the Angels tonight. Ward is having a solid year as the Orioles' leadoff hitter, where he holds a .255 average and .748 OPS. Ward will certainly receive applause and a warm welcome back tonight as he faces off against his former team.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite pick for tonight is the Orioles -1.5 at -101. While Bradish has his command issues, Aldegheri has been inconsistent as a starter and has yet to make it past the 5th inning of a ballgame. We will likely see the Angels' hitter-friendly bullpen tonight, and therefore, I’m confident in the Orioles’ offense staying hot.

As far as player props go, I like Gunnar Henderson 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +129 the best. Henderson is the heart of this Orioles offense and has mashed against the Angels historically. I expect him to take advantage of an inexperienced arm like Aldegheri. Another bet I like is Taylor Ward 2+ hits/runs/RBIs at -131. Ward has been an excellent leadoff hitter this year, and I expect him to play with some familiarity and confidence against his former club.

Bets I like:

Orioles -1.5 (-101)

Gunnar Henderson 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+129)

Taylor Ward 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-131)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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