FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA Playoffs and NHL Action

New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when betting on Monday's packed sports slate. With MLB regular season games, NBA playoff Game 2s, and NHL Stanley Cup playoff action all on tap, there are plenty of opportunities to cash in on sportsbook promos available through Apr. 20.

How the FanDuel promo code welcome offer works for Monday's games

The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code and delivers $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New customers can target any of Monday's compelling matchups, from MLB games like Phillies vs. Cubs to pivotal NBA playoff Game 2s featuring the Knicks and Timberwolves. The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs also provide excellent betting opportunities with multiple first-round series continuing.

Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.

If your $5 bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Dodgers to beat the Rockies at -150 odds and win, you would receive your $3.33 cash winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, you receive no bonus. The NBA's BetProtect+ feature also adds injury protection to eligible player prop bets for a 3% fee during the playoffs.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's MLB, NBA and NHL action

Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes:

Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app. Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your initial $5 wager on any Monday game, such as Hawks vs. Knicks or Astros vs. Guardians. If your bet wins, collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement. Use your bonus bets within seven days to maximize your betting potential.

For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review .

Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users

Beyond the welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers often target major sporting events like playoff games, providing enhanced value for both casual and serious bettors looking to maximize their wagering experience.

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