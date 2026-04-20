FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA Playoffs and NHL Action
New users can claim a FanDuel promo code welcome offer worth up to $250 in bonus bets when betting on Monday's packed sports slate. With MLB regular season games, NBA playoff Game 2s, and NHL Stanley Cup playoff action all on tap, there are plenty of opportunities to cash in on sportsbook promos available through Apr. 20.
How the FanDuel promo code welcome offer works for Monday's games
The FanDuel promo code welcome bonus requires no code and delivers $250 in bonus bets when your initial $5 wager wins. New customers can target any of Monday's compelling matchups, from MLB games like Phillies vs. Cubs to pivotal NBA playoff Game 2s featuring the Knicks and Timberwolves. The NHL Stanley Cup playoffs also provide excellent betting opportunities with multiple first-round series continuing.
Here are the key terms and conditions for this welcome offer:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available market.
- If your $5 bet wins, receive $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
- Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only winnings are returned, not the bonus amount.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Dodgers to beat the Rockies at -150 odds and win, you would receive your $3.33 cash winnings plus $250 in bonus bets. If you lose the initial wager, you receive no bonus. The NBA's BetProtect+ feature also adds injury protection to eligible player prop bets for a 3% fee during the playoffs.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim FanDuel sign-up bonus for Monday's MLB, NBA and NHL action
Getting started with this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes:
- Register for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and download the mobile app.
- Make your first deposit of at least $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your initial $5 wager on any Monday game, such as Hawks vs. Knicks or Astros vs. Guardians.
- If your bet wins, collect $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours of settlement.
- Use your bonus bets within seven days to maximize your betting potential.
For more details about features and betting options, check out our comprehensive FanDuel review.
Additional FanDuel Sportsbook promotions for existing users
Beyond the welcome bonus, FanDuel consistently provides ongoing promotions for existing customers throughout the sports calendar. Regular users can find daily odds boosts, profit boosts, and special event promotions by visiting the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. These FanDuel promo codes and offers often target major sporting events like playoff games, providing enhanced value for both casual and serious bettors looking to maximize their wagering experience.
- FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
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Ryan Hagen’s foray into sports betting started early. At just 14 years old, he sought out a lottery kiosk clerk with relaxed gambling mores and convinced the fella to sell him ‘Sport Select’ tickets, which were part of the original government sports betting program in his native Alberta. Now a betting analyst at Sports Illustrated, Ryan prefers to place his bets legally and has established himself as an authority in the sports betting industry. His roles have included lead writer, content editor, managing editor, and more. Ryan has written and edited hundreds of sportsbook reviews and countless news, analysis, and promotional pieces for some of the most prominent companies in the sports betting world. As someone who eats, sleeps, and breathes sports and sports betting, Ryan’s goal is to impart his unbiased betting knowledge to prospective bettors, allowing them to make informed decisions, whether that’s signing up for a sportsbook, mulling over a moneyline, or placing a prop bet. A prolific bettor himself, Ryan lives for the NFL season and believes that every Saturday night from September to February is akin to Christmas Eve. Ryan has a B.A. in Communications from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Columbia. His work is widely published in the sports betting industry and in publications such as the Calgary Herald and Vancouver Magazine. Off the clock, he can be found traveling, searching for noodles, working on his golf swing, and managing his degenerate number of fantasy football teams.