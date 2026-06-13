Angels vs. Rays: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets as Halos Look to Stay Hot

The Angels look to continue their 3-game win streak tonight as they once again host the Tampa Bay Rays. Early offensive splashes from Mancini, O’Hoppe, Madrigal, and Trout allowed the Angels to hold on to their lead and come away with a home win. Tonight, they’ve got their ace, José Soriano, who’s had a hot start to his 2026 campaign on the bump. He’ll duel against Griffin Jax and the contact-heavy Rays lineup.

Angels vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Rays -1.5 (+141)

Angels +1.5 (-171)

Moneyline:

Rays -115

Angels -105

Total:

8: Over (-117), Under (-103)

Shifting focus to the Angels' offense, can they keep their momentum rolling?

The Angels don’t have a long history against Jax: Trout is 1-for-2, O’Hoppe is 0-for-3, and Adell is 0-for-2, so it’s less history against Jax than it is momentum and history against the Rays as a whole. Jax comes into the contest with a 1- 4 record with a 4.15 ERA, so he is still looking to establish himself as a starter as he transitions from the pen.

Besides Jax’s middling start, the Angels have other strong signs that the offense will continue to perform. Trout has had success historically against the Rays, posting a career .307 average with 28 homers and 54 RBIs in 76 games. While Neto doesn’t have the greatest stats against the Rays, hitting only .209 with 1 homer through 11 games, he has been a hot bat in the past month and has found success when he gets into hitter’s counts.

Mike Trout with his first homer since May 30 and the #Angels are up 1-0 early. It's his 15th of the year. pic.twitter.com/S4GLdAdGwu — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) June 11, 2026

Adell is a name to watch tonight as he has mashed the Rays, especially at Angel Stadium, with 3 homers, 6 RBIs, and a .333 average in 5 games. His pop has been on display this season, and he is a bat that can swing the momentum of the game.

Can Soriano handle a Rays lineup that has seen him well?

Soriano has been the Angels’ ace in 2026 as he boasts a 7- 4 record with a 2.96 ERA and 1.24 WHIP through 82 innings. He has also struck out 87 in this span. That being said, he has been less dominant in his last 7 starts, posting a mere 5.26 ERA and 1.58 WHIP, so he will definitely be looking to bounce back tonight.

José Soriano's 2Ks in the 2nd.



5Ks thru 2 pic.twitter.com/R7aZK6vuXP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 22, 2026

Along with his current cold-streak, Soriano’s history against the Rays brings concern. Through 7 career appearances against Tampa Bay, Soriano has a 4.94 ERA. Also, Rays' active hitters are a combined 12 for 33 against him, or a .363 average. Most notably, Junior Caminero, the heart of the Rays lineup, is 3 for 5 with a double. Other bats that have found success against Soriano include Yandy Díaz, who is 4 for 12, and Jonathan Aranda, who is 1 for 3. Richie Palacios is another name to watch if he gets the start, as he is a career 2 for 4 against Soriano.

Despite their success, no Rays hitter has homered off Soriano. Tampa Bay will likely keep making contact, so Soriano must control this base traffic to secure the win.

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite line is the Angels' moneyline at -105. Soriano has been by far the better arm this season and has the ability to go deep into this game. The Angels come in with some momentum as they are riding a 3-game win streak.

Another line I like is over 8 total runs, though I wouldn’t parlay it with the Angels' moneyline. Many Rays have found success against Soriano, and Jax’s 1.41 WHIP provides a path to success offensively for the Angels.

As far as player props go, I like Adell 2+ total bases at +136. Adell is a power bat that has found success against the Rays at home. I also like Junior Caminero, 3+ hits/runs/RBIs at +127. Caminero has been an all-around great bat for the Rays this year, and hitting behind such great contact bats will give him a great opportunity to bring some runs in.

Bets I like:

Angels Moneyline (-105)

Over 8 Total Runs (-117)

Jo Adell 2+ Total Bases (+136)

Junior Caminero 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+127)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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