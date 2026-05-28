Angels vs. Tigers Finale: 3 Ways LA Can Win Grayson Rodriguez’s Third Start

The Angels and Tigers split the first two games from Comerica Park and will decide the series this morning at 10:10 Pacific time. Despite a brutal start to the season the Angels are within striking range in a very underwhelming AL West and need every win.

Grayson Rodriguez has great career numbers vs. Detroit.

In 10 career innings against Detroit, Grayson Rodriguez has yet to surrender an earned run. He has 15 strikeouts as well.

Rodriguez started the year on the injured list and has only made two starts this season. In his first start he was roughed up by the Dodgers. But in his last start he looked better. Against the Rangers he went 5.2 innings and was charged with 4 runs. He did strike out 5 while walking 2.

When healthy, Grayson Rodriguez should be a solid pitcher for the Angels. If he can continue to improve, he could see more good results against the Tigers.

Detroit's offense has been horrible.

May 1, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez (46) hits an RBI single in the fourth inning against the Texas Rangers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

For a team that expected to compete for an AL Central title, the Tigers have yet to get it going offensively. The team enters late May with the worst collective OPS in the Major Leagues.

If Detroit hits the way they have to this point, even a rebounding pitcher like Grayson Rodriguez can have a great day. This team looks to be too talented to stay in an extended slump but the Angels only need it to continue for one more game.

Jack Flaherty has been really hittable this season.

Like the Tigers, the Angels offense has under performed as well. Leading the league in strikeouts by a wide margin is the main culprit but the Angels do have some pop throughout the lineup.

Jack Flaherty is still racking up strikeouts but he is also allowing a hit per inning and walking a lot of batters. His WHIP of 1.66 and ERA of 5.94 are indicitive of a pitcher who allows a lot of baserunners and contact.

He does have 55 strikeouts in just 47.1 innings of work, though, so the Angels need to apply the patient approach we saw them have at the beginning of the season. If they are able to limit their strikeouts, they should be able to score early on Flaherty.

Prediction:

This is a very tough game to call, but the Angels offense of late looks better than Detroit's. Flaherty will get his K's but at some point the Angels have a big enough inning to get him out of the game fairly early. The Angels bullpen is actually performing well, at least compared to Detroit's, and should be able to help the team hold on and win their second series in a row.

I know I picked Mike Trout to have a great road trip and that has not happened yet. Today could be the day he finally has a big game.

Angels win 6-4.