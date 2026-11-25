If Los Angeles Angels fans needed definitive proof that the franchise will not make a meaningful roster move until after the ownership transition, Wednesday morning delivered it. Free agent third baseman Alec Bohm agreed to a two year, $20 million contract with the Kansas City Royals, taking one of the off season's clearest fits for Anaheim off the board at a bargain price.







As I broke down earlier this morning in our third base positional inventory, the hot corner is completely vacant at the major league level entering 2027, with top prospect Jake Munroe still needing minor league development time before taking over in 2028. That glaring organizational hole is precisely why I previously highlighted Bohm as the most obvious free agent target for the Angels.

In no way am I saying Alec Bohm is the key to the Angels winning a pennant in 2027, but he is exactly the type of free agent a team with this much payroll flexibility and roster fit should pursue. It is that lack of pursuit that is the story.







While free agent pitching prices have been sky-high early this winter, Bohm's two year, $20 million guarantee was low enough that a front office with any autonomy at all could have easily matched it. He did not carry a qualifying offer, meaning the Angels could have addressed their biggest lineup void without surrendering draft pick compensation. Despite hitting a career-low .249/.315/.383 in 2026, the 30 year-old still drove in 88 runs with 15 home runs across 155 games and posted a .794 OPS after the All-Star break. Yet Anaheim watched a small market club lock him up for just $10 million per year.

Lame Duck Leadership Cannot Commit Real Money

Apr 7, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak looks on at the batting cage before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



The inaction comes down to organizational paralysis at the top. Arte Moreno agreed to sell the Angels to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment at a record $4 billion valuation, with MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred expecting the transaction to close in January 2027. Until the owners vote to approve the transfer, the front office is effectively in a holding pattern.



Interim general manager John Mozeliak is working on a contract set to expire in December. Neither Arte Moreno on his way out nor an interim executive with weeks left on his contract has the mandate—or the incentive—to hand out even modest free agent guarantees.

The front office is paralyzed they did not even make the obvious choices to non-tender the club's worst performing players last week. If that was not the moment Angels fans realized the team is completely on the sidelines until the ownership change, seeing Bohm head to the Royals without any known interest by the Halos should be it.

What Happens Next in Anaheim

Sep 18, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a double in the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Passing on a $20 million solution for a glaring everyday need confirms what the rest of this winter will look like. Until Kroenke officially takes the keys in early 2027 and installs a permanent baseball operations leadership group, fans should expect minor league depth signings and perhaps some waiver claims. When the transistion does occur there could still pursue some options at the hot corner—like targeting Edmundo Sosa as a one-year stopgap—rather than genuine long-term upgrades.



