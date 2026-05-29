Can the Angels Keep Rolling? Halos Eye Third Straight Series Win Against Rays

A sweep of the Texas Rangers followed by winning two games out of three in Detroit gives the Angels five wins in six games. Can they keep up the momentum as they face a very tough Rays team in St. Petersburg?

It will not be easy if they do. Let's take a look at what could go for and against the Angels.

Reid Detmers needs to build on his last start.

Reid Detmers has thrown a no hitter in his career and was nearly unhittable last Sunday against the Rangers. Given some help from the shadows at a 4 PM start, Detmers attacked the strike zone mercilessly and racked up 14 K's.

Allowing only one hit and no walks in eight full innings, Detmers was nearly perfect last Sunday. He has shown hot stretches before in his career. If Reid Detmers can be even close to his last performance, he will give the Angels a solid chance to win the middle game of the series.

Zach Neto's hot streak needs to continue.

May 26, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) receives congratulations from teammates after scoring in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Angels offense largely goes as Zach Neto goes and this week both were doing quite well. Neto's OPS of 1.264 over the last six games is a big reason why the Angels have won two consecutive series.

In the Texas and Detroit series Neto combined to go 9 for 23 with 4 walks, 3 doubles, and 2 home runs. His slash line of .391/.481/.783 is incredible and proof Neto is truly on a heater. Being able to keep that up against tough Tampa Bay pitching will not be easy, but Neto has shown elite offense in the past.

Nick Martinez and the Rays pitching staff are huge obstacles.

May 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay has been a pitching factory seemingly as long as the franchise has been in existence. The team continues to be built around pitching and the Angels will not have an easy game this series.

Nick Martinez gets the start in the opener and his numbers look like something from a video game. 10 starts, 59.2 innings pitched, 1.51 ERA and 1.11 WHIP. In short, Martinez is a starter with numbers that resemble and elite reliever. Getting a win against him will be a very difficult task.

Game two starter Drew Rasmussen would be the ace on most staffs and in some ways is putting up even better numbers than Martinez. In his 10 starts he has pitched to a 2.75 ERA with 51 K's in 55 innings and an unreal WHIP of 0.98.

It gets no easier for the Angels in game three when Shan McLanahan takes the hill for Tampa Bay. In his 10 starts he has pitched 50 innings, struck out 50 batters, and posted a 2.52 ERA on a 1.04 WHIP.

The Angels can score on the Rays bullpen, though.

Early in the season the Angels displayed a patient approach at the plate that drove up pitch counts and got starters out of the game early. Doing so in this series will be critical to collecting wins.

While Tampa Bay's starters are dominant, their bullpen is a bit of a weak link. Ranking 21st in MLB with a collective ERA of 4.40. The Rays Opening Day closer Edwin Uteca is one of four Rays on the 60 day injured list and the team is relying on unproven arms late in games.

For the Angels to win the series, the top of the lineup will need to stay hot and the team as a whole will need to grind out at bats and get the starters out of the game early. Mike Trout and Jo Adell both have great power numbers in Tampa Bay. If Neto is on base when one of them puts a ball in the seats that would be a big boost.