Angels Rebuild Crossroads: Is Zach Neto or Arjun Nimmala the Shortstop of the Future?



Following a grueling 100 loss campaign in 2026, the Los Angeles Angels are entering an offseason defined by franchise altering decisions. While new owner Stan Kroenke and interim General Manager John Mozeliak look to overhaul the roster, the biggest question mark sits directly at premium position on the infield dirt.





The Halos have a good problem on their hands, but one that requires immediate, decisive action: Who is the long-term shortstop of the future?



The choice comes down to the proven, gritty incumbent Zach Neto or the high-upside phenom Arjun Nimmala. How Mozeliak handles this dilemma will dictate the entire timeline of the Angels' current rebuild.





The Case for Zach Neto: Lock Up the Proven Leader



If the front office believes the rebuild should be accelerated around an established major league core, Zach Neto is the clear answer. Neto has already proven he can handle the rigors of everyday life at the big-league level, flashing elite power and speed while playing with an air of confidence in every game.

At his best, Neto is one of the best players in all of baseball. Coming off a consecutive 20+ home run, 20+ steal campaign, Neto's value is sky high as he enters his age 26 season. In 2026 Neto produced 5.2 bWAR on the strength of a 118 OPS+ and slick base running. He was also the Angels nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award due to his extensive community service.

When a player is this dynamic on and off the field his value is extremely high. And as he heads into his second year and gets closer to arbitration his price tag will continue to rise. But with three full years of club control remaining until he becomes a free agent, Neto's trade value is also immense.



If Neto is the choice, the blueprint is simple: the Angels must extend him now. Waiting only drives up the price tag. Locking Neto into a long term contract gives the infield a permanent anchor and provides the franchise with a definitive identity on the left side of the diamond as they look to turn the corner in 2027.





The Case for Arjun Nimmala: The High Upside Phenomenon

Mar 3, 2026; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Arjun Nimmala (18) scores a run during the second inning against Team Canada at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



On the other side of the coin lies Arjun Nimmala, a prospect brimming with explosive tools and a sky high offensive ceiling. Nimmala represents the ultimate modern shortstop; possessing rare power potential for the position alongside an athletic frame that projects incredibly well over the next decade. In short Nimmala should equal or best Neto's power while playing a higher level of defense at the game's most important position.

The operative word there is "should" as the 20 year old is in AA and at least two seasons away from the big leagues. Most 20 year olds are not at this level and Nimmala has shown signs of both his upside (12 HR and .509 slugging in 60 games) and need for more development (61 K's and a .227 batting average) in his first campaign at the level.

If Mozeliak and the scouting department project Nimmala as a true superstar who will outclass Neto by 2028, the front office cannot afford to let him sit behind a block. Even if the Angels think he will equal Neto's production in a couple of years, it makes more sense to build the team around the youngster. Choosing Nimmala means committing fully to a youth movement, though, aligning his development timeline perfectly with the next wave of Angels prospects.

The Verdict: Extend Neto or Capitalize on His Trade Value?

Feb 12, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak takes questions from the media on the day pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This is a binary choice that will define Mozeliak's legacy in Anaheim. There is no middle ground. A choice must be made this off season and the consequences of that choice will have a massive impact on the Angels rebuild.



If the Angels decide Arjun Nimmala is the undisputed future, they must maximize their assets by trading Zach Neto for a massive prospect haul. Neto’s proven MLB track record and team control make him an incredibly valuable trade chip. Imagine placing the type of talent the Red Sox shipped out to Baltimore to the Angels farm system, for example.

Conversely, if they choose stability and track record, extending Neto provides a foundational piece for the Kroenke era. It would signal the team believes they can win in the near future with a nucleus of Neto, Detmers, and Walbert Urena. The clock is ticking, and the Angels must pick their path.