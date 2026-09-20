Can Tyler Bremner Lead Rocket City? Angels Top Prospect Starts Game 1 of SL Finals Tonight

Angels top pitching prospect Tyler Bremner will take the mound tonight in game one of the Southern League Championship Series. The best of three series will crown the champion in a very tough AA league. In the first round of the playoffs the Rocket City Trash Pandas blew out a very stacked Cubs affiliate in the Knoxville Smokies.

Now Bremner and the rest of the Angels future take on the Biloxi Shuckers, the AA affiliate the Milwaukee Brewers. Jesus Made, the top overall prospect in baseball, headlines the Shuckers lineup that also features six of the Brewers top thirty prospects. Other Brewers prospects like Braylon Payne, Josh Adamczewski and Andrew Fischer would rank at or near the top of most organizations prospects lists.

Why Tyler Bremner is the Perfect Choice for Game 1

Bremner was selected second overall last year to be a future leader in the Angels rotation; the type of arm the team would turn to in a playoff game. Tonight he will get his opportunity to pitch in a high energy playoff series against one of the deepest lineups in the minor leagues. Most likely Bremner will face off against many of the Shuckers at the big league level as well.

The reasons for Bremner's high prospect ratings are obvious. He has a plus fastaball that sets up a dynamic change up. His slider is still very much a work in progress but at times is a solid secondary offering.

After getting promoted to AA Bremner has caught fire down the stretch. He threw six innings of shutout baseball against this Shuckers lineup on August 22nd. He was dominant in that outing, striking out 8 and walking none while allowing a single hit.

On the year Bremner has struck out 100 batters in 72.2 and has an incredible 23% strikeout minus walk rate. He is the best choice for the Pandas to pick up a critical game one win.

Rocket City’s Road to the Southern League Championship Series

Rocket City Trash Pandas outfielder Jake Munroe (29) chases a foul ball into the wall during a Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on Aug. 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Everything has gone right for Rocket City this season. Breakout performances by Jake Munroe and several members of the bullpen created a solid winning foundation. Then an influx of talent at the trade deadline took the team to another level. Arjun Nimmala has cracked 8 home runs in 12 September games to go along with 4 doubles. Catcher Jacob Cozart has added another 7 home runs plus leadership behind the plate.

The Pandas played exciting baseball down the stretch and won the second half of thier division in the Southern League. Then, last week they took the Smokies the woodshed beating them by scores of 9 to 2 and 13 to 3. They now enter the Championship Series where they face an equally hot Shuckers team.

What This Playoff Run Means for the Angels’ Future Rotation

Creating a winning culture begins in the minor leagues. Having this group of young, talented players winning together is important. As is the opportunity to see how they perform in the high pressure environment of a championship push.

Getting Tyler Bremner this experience, against a lineup full of future Major League talent, is invaluable and can only help his development. Slotting behind him should be former Clemson closer Austin Gordon who is also turning heads and started a combined no hitter recently.

The Angels brass hope to one day hand the ball to Tyler Bremner in a playoff game at the game's highest level. There is no better way to prepare him for that do or die feeling that having him start game one of this series.

How to Watch and Stream the Trash Pandas Tonight

First pitch is at 4:35 on MiLB.TV and MLB.TV. Or you can listen to the game through the Trash Pandas radio network