Angels Promote 2025 First-Round Draft Pick Tyler Bremner

The Angels announced a slew of minor league promotions on Tuesday, one day after the MLB trade deadline. Among the most notable: Pitcher Tyler Bremner, their 2025 first-round draft pick, is headed to Double-A Rocket City.

The Angels have made the following minor league transactions: pic.twitter.com/aMVzwD2WUh — Angels Player Development (@AngelsPlayerDev) August 4, 2026

Bremner, 22, was 2-4 with a 4.28 ERA in 14 starts at advanced Class-A Tri-City. He struck out 64 batters and walked 19 in 48.1 innings in his first exposure to professional baseball.

Now he'll head to Madison, Alabama, which is technically two steps away from the big leagues. In the Angels' case, however, they have often shielded their top pitching prospects from the hitter-friendly environment at Triple-A Salt Lake. In reality, Bremner is probably a step away from the big leagues.

The UC Santa Barbara product will have to prove his mettle in the Southern League, but it's a big move for an organization that committed wholly to rebuilding at the trade deadline.

On a busy deadline day, the Angels traded pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn to the Cubs, pitcher Jose Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays, outfielder Jo Adell to the Cleveland Guardians, Kirby Yates to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Brent Suter to the Atlanta Braves. Last week, they sent catcher Logan O'Hoppe and pitcher Chase Silseth to the Texas Rangers.

The Angels got two Top-100 prospects for their troubles: catcher Moises Ballesteros (acquired from the Cubs) and shortstop Arjun Nimmala (from the Blue Jays). They join an organization that got measurably younger overnight — and continued its youth movement a day later.

In addition to Bremner, the Angels announced a series of minor league transactions.

Outfielder Randy De Jesus will join Bremner on the shuttle from High-A Tri-City to Double-A. Four players were promoted from Rocket City to Triple-A: pitchers Ryan Costeiu, Leonard Garcia, Joel Hurtado and outfielder Raudi Rodriguez.

Nacho Alvarez Jr., the 23-year-old infielder acquired from the Braves in the Suter deal, was placed on the 60-day injured list.

Meanwhile, seven Angels minor leaguers were unconditionally released: pitchers Justin Dunn, Houston Harding, Huascar Ynoa, and Max Gieg; outfielder Elijah Dunham; and infielders Matt Coutney and Kevin Bruggeman.

Dunn, 30, is a former Top-100 prospect himself who was pitching for his sixth organization. He was 1-4 with a 6.13 ERA in 27 games with Salt Lake.

The Angels hope the future is brighter for Bremner, who is ranked No. 43 in MLB Pipeline's Top 100. Moving him up a level is a measured but positive step in the right direction.