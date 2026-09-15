Angels Prospect Arjun Nimmala Ignites Rocket City Trash Pandas’ Playoff Run: How to Watch Game 1

While the big-league club finds itself out of contention in September, the future of the Los Angeles Angels is officially taking center stage in the Minor Leagues. None more so than at the AA level as the Rocket City Trash Pandas are loaded with talent and rode a scorching hot month to a second half division title.

For the first time since 2022, the Rocket City Trash Pandas are heading to the postseason after a spectacular stretch run. Rocket City clinched the Southern League North Division Second Half Championship by winning five of their final six regular-season games. The high octane charge has been catalyzed by none other than newly acquired shortstop sensation, Arjun Nimmala. The Double-A affiliate opens up its best-of-three playoff series at home tonight, and fans wanting a taste of post season action (and reasons to dream) will want to tune in to this series.

Arjun Nimmala’s Scorching September Sparks the Trash Pandas

When Angels general manager John Mozeliak traded starting pitcher José Soriano to the Toronto Blue Jays at the August deadline, it signaled the beginning of a major rebuild. The package coming back to Anaheim was headlined by Nimmala, a 20-year old former first round pick who immediately became the best prospect in the Angels organization.

Since arriving in the Angels organization, the highly touted shortstop has transformed the Trash Pandas' lineup into a formidable powerhouse. In the last 11 games Nimmala has cracked 7 home runs to go along with 4 doubles. His middle of the order power has talent the Pandas lineup from decent to explosive.

Jacob Cozart and Jake Munroe Anchor the Trash Pandas Lineup

Rocket City Trash Pandas outfielder Jake Munroe (29) chases a foul ball into the wall during a Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on Aug. 11, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Nimmala has been so sensational that he has overshadowed fellow trade deadline pickup Jacob Cozart's 7 home runs and .475 slugging percentage since joining Rocket City. The catcher, acquired from Cleveland for Jo Adell, has been sensational both behind the plate and with a bat his hand. Known for getting clutch hits, Cozart would normally be considered the jewel of the trade class if not for Nimmala's awe inspiring hot streak and 400+ foot bombs.

The steady production of Jake Munroe has been a pleasant surprise for the Angels organization. Third base has long been a weak spot at the big league level but Munroe might change that. Currently the prospect it seems nobody is talking about, Munroe has an impressive slash line of .315/.412/.491 at the AA level. A fourth round pick out of Louisville, Munroe turned 23 yesterday and is striving after a mechanical adjustment to his swing earlier this year.

Austin Gordon Should take the Hill Tonight

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Austin Gordon poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The starters for tonight's contest have not been officially announced but Austin Gordon has been lights out for the Pandas, highlighted by starting a combined no hitter last month. Gordon has four offering rated MLB average or better to go with solid command. Once the prospect rankings are updated, Austin Gordon should rise in both the Angels system and individual rankings. His breaking pitches have sharper bit and he is commanding them in the strike zone better than ever.

The former Clemson closer has a deceiving 4.78 ERA in 124.1 innings this season. After struggling a bit early in the year he has been electric lately.

What’s at Stake Tonight in the Southern League Division Series



The Trash Pandas enter this series with a ton of momentum but face a stiff test against the Knoxville Smokies, the AA affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. Knoxville punched their ticket as the first half division winners, setting up a highly anticipated clash between two of the most talented rosters in the minor leagues.





Because the Division Series is a short, best of three format, winning Game 1 at Toyota Field is absolutely critical. Following tonight’s opener, the series will shift to Knoxville for Game 2 and a potential winner take all Game 3. For the Angels organization, a deep playoff run gives building blocks like Nimmala invaluable post season experience and can help further solidify a future core.





How to Watch Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. Knoxville Smokies Game 1

The Southern League North Division Series begins tonight at Toyota Field in Madison, Alabama. First pitch is scheduled for 4:35 PM Pacific. For Angels fans tracking the organization’s top farmhands from afar, catching the live broadcast is simple.

Live Stream: The game can be streamed live on MiLB.tv or MLB.TV with the Angels package.





Radio / Audio: Fans can tune in to the local radio broadcast via the Rocket City Trash Pandas Radio Network by following this link.



