Ex-Angels Prospect Jordyn Adams Swaps MLB for SMU Football in Wild Career Twist

Jordyn Adams was such a great high school athlete he had a truly tough decision when he graduated. On the one hand, his highlight reel catches and blazing speed made him the third best wide receiver in the country. On the other, his tantalizing upside on the baseball diamond had scouts drooling and could make him an instant millionaire.

Adams chose the baseball route and was rewarded with a $4.1 million signing bonus when the Angels selected him 17th overall in the 2018 draft. That was $617,000 over the bonus assigned to the slot value for the 17th pick.

At the time, Angels general manager Billy Eppler was a big fan of drafting pure athletes in hopes of turning them into baseball players. The previous year Eppler had drafted another highly rated wide receiver, Jo Adell, in the first round of the draft.

With his quick reads and great sprint speed, Adams profiled as a natural center fielder. Teaching Adams plate discipline and helping with his pitch recognition would be the keys to getting him to the Major Leagues.

Jordyn Adams played 28 games with the Angels.

Mar 4, 2024; Surprise, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Jordyn Adams (39) is unable to catch a home run ball hit by Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (not pictured) during the third inning at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

It took time for Jordyn to find his groove in the minor leagues but did make his way to The Show in 2023, getting into 17 games. He made it back to Anaheim the following year and entered 11 more contests and hit his only Major League home run.

Following the 2024 season Adams was designated for assignment and picked up by the Baltimore Orioles and played another 10 MLB games for them.

His career MLB slash line of .165/.193/.203 in very limited action is lower than the Angels hoped for when drafting him so highly. But he does carry a .250/.328/.408 line in nearly 1400 AAA plate appearances.

Now he will collect NIL playing for SMU.

The proliferation of money at the college level has changed sports more dramatically than anything since free agency. As stated above, Adams was rated the third best wide receiver in the nation as a high schooler. The two above him were Ja'marr Chase and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Details of Adams pay at SMU are unknown at this time but it is safe to bet he has a full athletic scholarship and the guarantee of some pay. Per the NIL vetting guidelines his NIL arrangements with third parties must be reported before the Mustangs first game or 14 days before he begins classed, whichever is first.

Jordyn Adams could join a rare list of athletes drafted in multiple sports.

Also, as an older athlete who is already more than three years removed from high school Adams can declare for the NFL draft after this season. A huge season on the gridiron could lead him to being a rare athlete who is drafted by both major sports.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was drafted in the first round by the Oakland A's the same year the Angels selected Adams. It will take a monumental season for Adams to join Murray as two sport first rounders, but the possibility exists.

Hall of Famer Dave Winfield holds a record that is unlikely to every be matched. Winfield was drafted by four different leagues in three different sports. He was the fourth overall pick by the Padres in 1973 and was also drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the 17th round. Winfield played power forward in college as well and was drafted by the NBA's Atlanta Hawks (5th round) and ABA's Utah Stars (4th round).