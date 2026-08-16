Why Grayson Rodriguez’s Elite Pitching Metrics Are the Ultimate Key to the Angels Rebuild

"Stuff" is the longtime catch all phrase used to describe a pitcher's offerings. The velocity, spin rate, movement, release point, and break all add up to a pitch either being good stuff or bad stuff. And thanks to modern technology, we can now track who has the best stuff and rate is using a metric called Stuff+.

Stuff+ measures the overall quality of a pitch and compares it to the quality of like pitches thrown by other MLB pitchers. Just like with OPS+ and wRC+ for hitters, 100 is league average for Stuff+. It is important to note that stuff and command are two different things. A pitcher might have a blazing fastball with tons of spin that gets a high Stuff+ rating but drills the mascot.

The best pitchers have stuff and command. But every pitching coach will choose a young hurler with stuff and hope to develop command over one with great command of bad stuff. In the Angels case, right hander Grayson Rodriguez's Stuff+ ratings indicate a good pitcher ready to emerge as a solid piece of the rotation. Whether or not he hits his potential will have a big impact on the length of the Angels rebuild.

An Inside Look at the Angels Current Pitching Roster

The Angels are led by a very young pitching staff with notable upside. Each has a signature pitch but lacks dominant secondary offerings which limits their Stuff+ ratings.

Reid Detmers has his signature curve ball to go along with elite contro. By measure of Stuff+, Detmers is rated a 104. Detmers control, however, is elite so his overall pitching ranking is 15% better than MLB average.

Walbert Urena's fastball is the best pitch in the Angels rotation with a 120 Stuff+ rating. His change up is also above average but none of his other offerings are up to MLB level. Overall, Urena is rated a 99 by Stuff+ but his fastball is so dominant he is still an above average pitcher.

Why Grayson Rodriguez Holds the Key to the Angels Rebuild

Jul 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an overall Stuff+ rating of 101, Rodriguez has the second best overall stuff in the Angels rotation. And that is with him still not being back to his former self when his Stuff+ was rated 119 which is Tyler Glasnow territory.

Even in his rebuilding stage, Rodriguez's slider is rated 108 while his fastball and sinker are rated 104. His change up is just a click above league average and curveball is rated 99. That is an extremely potent and balanced mix of pitches.

The "Stuff" vs. Results Disconnect

Aug 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez (21) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



While Rodriguez still possesses above-average raw "stuff" (101 Stuff+), his overall Pitching+ sits at 101 because his Location+ has hovered right around 99. This struggle to command his high-end movement explains his abysmal 7.17 ERA over 13 starts. As the Angels' analytical department continues to work with him, getting his stuff to translate to results is critical to his development.

Rodgriguez is a pitcher who likes biomechanical and pitch tracking data and could benefit greatly from the Angels new pitching coaches. The stuff is there, but without command and proper sequencing the results will not follow.

Why Grayson Rodriguez Holds the Key to the Angels Rebuild

Starting pitching is the key to success in Major League Baseball. By keeping Reid Detmers at the trade deadline and developing Walbert Urena into a legitimate weapon in the rotation, the Angels have a solid duo they can build around. Add veteran Yusei Kikuchi back into the mix and the Angels have three starters capable of giving them a chance to win each start.

If Grayson Rodriguez can be a legitimate middle of the rotation starter as his Stuff+ projects him to be, that trio is suddenly a legitimate quartet and gives John Mozeliak early options in rebuilding this team. Not needing to pay free agent prices for a back end starter would free up money to use elsewhere. Plus, Rodriguez's results should be better than the typical free agent retread.

What the Future Holds for the Angels Starting Rotation

A starting quintet of Detmers, Kikuchi, Urena, Rodriguez, Klassen is not a bad start to a rebuild and would cost less than $30 million. With payroll already down over $80 million this season but the team better positioned thanks to a new television network, the Angels could look to add quality bats and bullpen pieces.

Or, in what would truly be a change in direction, the Angels could splurge for a high quality starting pitcher and develop depth in the rotation. Detmers, Casey Mize, Kikuchi, Urena, Rodriguez would not threaten the 1990s Braves but it is potentially the deepest Angels rotation in a decade and would have George Klassen, Joel Hurtado, and Caden Dana in AAA until Tyler Bremner joins them.

Some rebuilds take longer than others. But if Grayson Rodriguez can live up to his Stuff+ rating by gaining some command, he can shorten the Angels path to contention. If he does not, the Angels will be stuck in the back end free agent purgatory that has become so familiar in recent years.



