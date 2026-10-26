Utility Player for Expansion Angels, 13-Year MLB Veteran, Dies at 88

George Thomas, a versatile utility player who helped launch the Los Angeles Angels franchise in 1961 before becoming a valued utility player on Boston’s “Impossible Dream” Red Sox, died Friday, according to Minneapolis Star-Tribune sports columnist Patrick Reusse. He was 88.

Born in Minneapolis on November 29, 1937, Thomas signed with the Detroit Tigers in 1957 after playing baseball at the University of Minnesota. His major-league opportunities were initially limited, but a midseason move in 1961 changed his career.

The expansion Angels sent cash to Detroit in June in exchange for the 23-year-old Thomas, giving him an opportunity to prove himself with a new franchise. He quickly made an impression.

Thomas played 79 games for Los Angeles in 1961, batting .280 with 13 home runs. He collected his first major-league hit, a double off Chicago White Sox pitcher Billy Pierce, on June 30, and hit his first home run two days later against Warren Hacker. On September 9, he hit his first major-league grand slam.

Those accomplishments came during a distinctive chapter in baseball history. The Angels’ inaugural season was played at Wrigley Field in Los Angeles, a compact ballpark that had previously hosted Pacific Coast League baseball.

The stadium’s short power alleys helped produce a record 248 home runs during the 1961 season. It was the Angels’ only major-league season at Wrigley before the team moved to Dodger Stadium in 1962. The old ballpark was later demolished.

Thomas missed the beginning of the 1962 season in order to complete his service in the Army, and played 56 games after he returned. He slashed .238/.320/.381 while playing home games at the more pitcher-friendly park in Chavez Ravine, and saw time at all three outfield positions.

Thomas was slashing .210/.254/.335 for the Angels when he was traded back to Detroit in June 1963. He would play for the Tigers (1963-65), Boston Red Sox (1966-71) and Minnesota Twins (1971) before retiring.

Red Sox fans gained affection for Thomas when he played a key role on their 1967 team that captured the American League pennant for the first time since 1946.

In 685 career MLB games, Thomas batted .255 with 46 home runs and 202 RBIs, while appearing at every position except pitcher.

After retiring, Thomas returned to his alma mater, serving as an assistant baseball coach before becoming the Golden Gophers’ head coach from 1979-81. His teams compiled a 95-43 record. Minnesota continues to honor Thomas' legacy through its George Thomas Most Improved Player Award.