Why the Angels Should Target Ryan Jeffers in Free Agency to Bolster Their Catching Depth

The Angels are coming off a franchise-worst 100-loss season and have plenty of holes to fill as they continue to rebuild. After sending Logan O’Hoppe to the Rangers at the deadline, the Angels have a hole at catcher. Ryan Jeffers, the Minnesota Twins catcher, is set to enter free agency and could help the Angels add an established offensive presence behind the dish.

The Angels Need More Production Behind the Plate

The Angels’ offense struggled throughout last season, finishing the year with a .234 average, .679 OPS, and just 655 runs scored, the second-fewest in baseball. The organization has several promising young players to build around, but they need consistent offensive production to turn things around.

The catching position has been a particular area of concern even before the departure of Logan O’Hoppe. He hit just .209 with four homers, 23 RBIS, and a .565 OPS over 75 games prior to being dealt.

Another name to consider is 22-year-old Moisés Ballesteros, who the Angels acquired at the deadline from the Cubs. He struggled once he got to Anaheim, hitting just .199 with three homers and a .539 OPS over 45 games. Ballesteros has plenty of time to develop still, but relying on him to be a key piece of an offense looking to improve is a big ask.

Ryan Jeffers GRAND SLAM!



The @Twins tie it in the 8th! pic.twitter.com/Ddc4SeSzn6 — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2026

Ryan Jeffers Could Provide an Immediate Offensive Upgrade

These offensive woes from the catcher position are exactly why the Angels should make Ryan Jeffers one of their top targets in free agency. Jeffers is 29 years old and has established himself as one of the best offensive catchers in the league and is coming off of a productive season in Minnesota.

Jeffers missed significant time with a fractured hamate bone but still put together a productive season. Jeffers finished with a .256 average, 14 homers, 56 RBIs, and a .814 OPS over 369 plate appearances. His .353 OBP and 127 OPS+ further demonstrate how he can contribute to the Angels' offense.

One of Jeffers’ better abilities is his plate discipline and ability to generate quality contact. He finished this past season with a 12.5% walk rate and a 17.9% strikeout rate, while his barrel rate improved to 10.2% compared to 6.3% the prior year. For an Angels lineup that struck out 1,550 times this year, Jeffers would bring a different approach.

Jeffers does come with some weaknesses, particularly his defense, but his overall offensive production would bring immediate improvements to the Angels lineup. He also allows the Angels to be more flexible with Ballesteros, allowing the young catcher to develop while not needing an everyday role.

With Jeffers entering his age-30 season in 2027, he could provide several productive years as the Angels continue building toward the future. While Los Angeles shouldn't commit to an unreasonably long-term contract, Jeffers is exactly the type of established hitter the organization should consider pursuing this offseason.