How Christian Moore Fits Into the Angels Plans for 2027

Christian Moore is getting another shot to prove he belongs at the MLB level. Last season Moore struggled mightily when facing the best pitching on the planet but he had no business playing in the big leagues at that time. Now, just two months shy of his 24th birthday and with a year of further development, he is making his case to stay at the game's highest level.

Rebuilding teams offer plenty of opportunities for playing time, but finding a perfect fit for Moore might be a little difficult unless he simply slugs his way into the lineup. But if he makes solid contact, he should find his way onto the roster in 2027.

The Utility Revolution: Why the Angels Value Multi-Positional Profiles

A great way to patch over a lack of depth is to have versatile players. The Angels have really prioritized defensive versatility in recent years. Vaughn Grissom, Oswald Peraza, Denzer Guzman, Wade Meckler, and Jose Siri have all played multiple positions this season.

The list above is comprised of infielders who move around the diamond and outfielders who move around the grass. Moore can actually play on both the infield and outfield. Drafted as a second baseman, Moore was projected by many outlets to ultimately move to left field which where he has played extensively in 2026.

If the bat comes alive, Moore can help the Angels play match ups offensively while covering multiple positions.

Second Base or Left Field? Splitting Moore’s Defensive Metrics

Aug 24, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) catches the ball of Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Defensively Moore is below average at second base but young and athletic enough to potentially become average. So far he has been credited with negative three outs above average in very limited exposure to second base. Translated to a full season's work, that stat would be among the worst in all of MLB.

While Moore is not a great fit at second base, his raw speed and athleticism have made the transition to left field a smooth one. As he gets more experience reading balls off the bat his jumps should improve and Moore profiles as a solid left fielder. Teams usually play thumpers in left field, so the bat must improve to justify playing out there.

Maximizing the Bat: How Modern Versatility Keeps Moore’s Power in the Lineup

Defense is the most overlooked aspect of baseball. The Angels defense ranks among the worst in all of baseball and having a keystone duo of below average fielders will kill the contact heavy Angels pitching staff. But by rotating Moore through second base and left field he can work on his defense while keeping his bat in the lineup.

Moore hit a respectable .308 with a 10.5% walk rate in AAA this season. Underlying those metrics are some concerning metrics like swing rate (58.8%) and MLB pitchers are taking advantage of that. But if Moore can continue to keep a respectable walk rate, make decent contact, and send 15 to 20 balls to the seats his bat will need to stay in the lineup. Moving him around the diamond can accomplish that.

Projecting the 2027 Roster: Where Moore Fits in the Angels' Plans

Aug 25, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) is congratulated by center fielder Mike Trout (27) after hitting a home run in the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are so many variable at play this off season. Moore showed up to Tempe in 2026 with a legitimate chance to win the starting second base job and that likely will repeat in 2027. Zach Neto and Nolan Schanuel are locks for the infield but after that the roster is rife with opportunity.

Even if he fails to secure the starting job at second base, there should be at least one outfield spot available. As of now Wade Meckler is the best option to lead off most nights and should lock down one outfield spot. Meckler has pretty severe platoon splits, however, and Moore could spell him against left handed pitching.

Nobody is competing with Mike Trout, but again past the top two there is open opportunity. Josh Lowe is a bad defender with a below average bat. Jose Siri is the best centerfielder on the team but he never plays center field. Given his great defense, Siri would make a perfect fourth outfielder.

If Moore can make enough contact, there are a couple of starts per week waiting for him in left field against lefites. Possibly an everyday job if Meckler is moved to right field full time. Most likely, the Angels would rotate him through the two positions to keep his bat in the lineup.

All of this depends, of course, on Moore's bat forcing the issue.