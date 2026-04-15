How Jorge Soler's Suspension Impacts the Angels and How They Will Adjust

Jorge Soler's suspension has been reduced to 4 games and he will begin serving it tonight. This takes a powerful bat out of the Angels lineup for the last two games against the Yankees and the first two games against the Padres.

It is important to note the Angels are not allowed to replace him on the roster. They are essentially playing 25 men against 26 for their opponents.

Fortunately for the Angels, Soler does not play defense so the on field moves can be minimal.

Nonetheless this suspension will have impacts on the Angels lineup for the next four games.





Jorge Soler was on a power surge and this weakens the lineup.

Back to full health for 2026, Soler looked like a good rebound candidate. Thus far he is slugging .508 with 5 home runs. More importantly, he's been on a tear the last week slugging over .800 while belting 4 of his 5 dingers.

Generally a streaky hitter, Soler is on a hot streak right now so the Angels need to hope his bat does not cool off over the next four days. The team faces the tough Max Fried tomorrow and Soler has a slugging percentage of .508 against lefties.

For four days, this really hurts the Angels offense.

Kurt Suzuki will play match ups on offense.

The Yankees are starting right hander Luis Gil tonight and Suzuki is countering with switch hitting Yoan Moncada at designated hitter. Moncada is a much better hitter from the left side and belted all dozen of his longballs last season against right handed hitters. He is the team's best choice to hit behind Mike Trout although Suzuki is not doing that tonight.

Against the lefty Fried tomorrow, look for Suzuki to go insert righties into the lineup.

The Angels defense should improve.

Apr 10, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Bryce Teodosio (22) catches a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds third baseman Ke'bryan Hayes (3) for the final out in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

At least when facing a lefty. Byrce Teodosio is a stud with the glove and will take an outfield spot. Ideally the best center fielder on the team will cover center field and let Mike Trout get a day off his feet.

However, that would leave Josh Lowe to face a lefty and that is less than ideal. The Angels really need to demote Lowe and shake up the outfield but there is no sign of that happening any time soon.

Most likely Teodosio will replace Lowe in left field which is still a defensive upgrade. Teodosio is not known for his bat but can be expected to hit at least as well as Lowe against a southpaw.

Overall, this is a really bad time to sit a really hot bat for four games. Most likely 3 of them will come against right handed pitchers and Yoan Moncada should fill the DH role adequately, though.