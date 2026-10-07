How the Angels Can Fix Their Third Base Hole Before the Jake Munroe Era Begins

Third base has been an issue for the Angels since Chone Figgings succeeded Troy Glaus. The power of Glaus and later the base running mayhem of Figgins were valuable in vastly different ways and neither has been fully replaced.

In the subsequent years, David Freese has been the best performer for the Angels. Following the dynamic duo above, Freese was considered a letdown. But over the past decade, the Angels would have been very happy to have Freese's production. The former Cardinal put up 4.5 bWAR in two seasons with an on base percentage of .322 and an OPS+ of 106.

Last year the Angels production at first base was dreadful. Yoan Moncada started the first quarter of the year and flailed to a .189/.308/.297 slash line. Denzer Guzman finished the last half of the season at the hot corner and posted -0.7 bWAR by being a liability defensively and subpar at the plate.

One could easily argue third base as the biggest hole on the Angels roster. It is imperative the Angels improve at third base if they have any hopes of being competitive. But, for the first time in years the Angels look to have a long term solution in the upper minor leagues.

Edmundo Sosa: The Ideal Veteran Bridge





Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Edmundo Sosa (33) hits a single against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The free agent market is seriously lacking in marquee names, particularly at third base. Unlike last year's class that featured Alex Bregman and Kazuma Okamoto, there are no star quality players to be had. But in the Angels case, they should not be looking to hand out a long term deal.

Enter Edmundo Sosa who plays a solid third base and also spends time in left field. A high contact hitter who does not walk much, he carries a career wRC+ of 97 which is a hair below MLB average. Sosa was also rated as five outs above average at third base in only 23 games, which is a quality defensive ranking.

Heading into his age 31 season and lacking significant power, Sosa is likely looking at a shorter term deal. And with his positional flexibility could be moved off the position and into a utility role if the player below truly breaks out.

In short, Sosa helps the team now and has a multitude of ways to help in the future. And he should come at a reasonable rate for a franchise who has seen payroll fall off a cliff over the last two seasons.

Jake Munroe is Dominating the Arizona Fall League

At a certain point in time a front office and fan base need to start truly believing in a prospect. With Jake Munroe that time is now. First he got off to a hot start in High A then he had a ridiculous on base streak at AA. A hot week turned into a hot month turned into a scorcher of a summer and that all resulted in Munroe being named Baseball America's Angels Prospect of the Year.

Despite playing a full slate the games, Munroe was then assigned to the Arizona Fall League to play against the best prospects in all of baseball. And he has started with a bang.

Through his first 10 at bats for the Mesa Solar Sox, the Angels prospect has reached base 5 times. And going by the eyeball test Munroe as the bat speed and overall athleticism that more than holds its own against baseball's brightest future stars.

When a player gets to 289 plate appearances at the AA level and puts up a .315/.412/.491 line then heads to the AFL and takes no time adjusting, it is time to pencil him into his future MLB position.

Perfect Timing for the Halos’ Next Era

Trash Pandas catcher Jacob Cozart (28) smiles after hitting a home run during a Knoxville Smokies playoff game in the Southern League Divisional Series against Rocket City Trash Pandas at Covenant Health Park in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A rebuild takes time and players need to be ready to succeed at the MLB level, not rushed like so many Angels prospects of the past. With the best prospects in the Angels system being Munroe's Trash Pandas teammates, it is important for the club to fully develop this group and then bring them up the ladder together.

Munroe has earned an invitation to the Angels big league camp in Tempe. He will get to don the Angels uniform and play in some early Cactus League games. However, it would be best for both his development and the Angels if Munroe is not expected to be the Opening Day starter.

Having Sosa on the roster would give the Angels a place holder to allow Munroe to put the finishing touches on his game. But it would also not prevent the Louisville product from mashing his way onto the team if he catches fire in camp.

The Angels need a bridge to Munroe. How long of a bridge is still to be determined. Edmundo Sosa would both improve the Angels next year and be the perfect bridge to the next era of Angels baseball.