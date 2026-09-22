Why Baseball America’s Angels Prospect of the Year Jake Munroe Is the Rebuild Pillar We Needed



"A few months ago, we told you that third baseman Jake Munroe was the best prospect in the Angels farm system that nobody was talking about. Well, the secret is officially out. Baseball America has named the 2025 fourth round pick the 2026 Angels Minor League Player of the Year, confirming what prospect hounds already knew: the Angels finally have a legitimate prospect at the hot corner.

Munroe's incredible .900 OPS surge between High A Tri-City and Double A Rocket City provides exactly the kind of homegrown blueprint this franchise desperately needs to return to relevance. And he fits right in with scouting director Tim Mcllvaine's heavy emphasis on high contact and proven winners.

From "The Best Prospect Nobody Is Talking About" to Baseball America's Top Angel





Munroe did not appear on any preseason Top 100 lists nor was he mentioned in the same breath as Tyler Bremner in discussions of the Angels farm system. He did not receive an invitation to Major League spring training in Tempe nor were fans and outlets keying in to where he started the season.

Playing in the rather remote Northwest League does not help grow a prospect profile, either. Far from any major media centers with games that start too late for east coast fans to follow, the league does not get much coverage. So when Munroe turned an off season swing change into solid numbers to start the High A season it was understandable they flew under the radar.

A promotion to AA went largely unnoticed until Monroe started getting on base and kept doing so for every game for over a month. Riding a six game on base streak from Tri City, Munroe got on base in his first AA game on Independence Day. He got on base at least once for 30 straight games at the AA level and 36 overall.

Over those 36 games, he hit a blistering .333 with a .434 OBP, racking up 15 extra base hits, 22 RBIs, and 18 walks. And Munroe kept hitting consistently throughout the year, ending his AA regular season with a slash line of .315/.412/.491, 15 doubles, 8 home runs, and 1 triple in 62 games.

How Jake Munroe Became the Homegrown Cornerstone the Angels Rebuild Needed

Jun 15, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Louisville Cardinals third baseman Jake Munroe (20) runs home to score against the Arizona Wildcats \di\ at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prior to the season Angels player development personnel began working with Munroe to improve his lower half movement through his swing and eliminate a timing hitch that prevented him from hitting higher velocity fastballs. The result is that Munroe now has a solid base and gets his bat through the strike zone quickly enough to hit 95+ mile per hour heaters.

In technical terms this is called "separation for timing" as it focuses on the hitter moving his lower half separately from his top half. By rotating the hips a batter's core is engaged, wound up like a rubber band, and unleashes fuller power and quicker bat speed.

Prior to this adjustment Munroe was getting by thanks to his incredibly quick hands. By adding a solid base beneath him and increasing his torsional force, those quick hands are now making harder and more consistent contact.

The Angels have had a hole at third base since Chone Figgins departed for Seattle. A number of players have filled the position without making a true impact and none of the notable ones have been homegrown. Jake Munroe being a legitimate prospect at the hot corner is huge for an Angels organization who has signed low tier free agent stopgaps at the position for years on end.

Just the through of having a young, line drive spraying third baseman in the near future should put a huge smile on Angels fans faces.

Jake Munroe and Rocket City One Win Away from a Southern League Championship

Largely thanks to Munroe's consistent play the Rocket City Trash Pandas are one win away from their first Southern League championship. The game will start tonight at 4:35 from their home ballpark in Madison, Alabama. The team is stocked with Angels top prospects such as Arjun Nimmala and Jacob Cozart who have stolen the headlines with incredible highlight reel home runs.

But just as in the regular season, Munroe is consistently contributing in the post season. Early in the game he worked a walk then came around to score on Cozart's home run. Then in the 7th inning he came to bat with the Pandas down by one and smacked a single to right field to punch in the tying run.

That type of consistency is critical to playing winning baseball and Munroe's contributions are a huge reason why the Trash Pandas are one game from a title.