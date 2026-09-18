Is Ben Joyce the Angels' Closer of the Future After Latest Blown Save?

Ben Joyce entered the game tonight with an opportunity to close out Walbert Urena's gem but was unable to do so. After the rookie starter tossed seven innings of shutout baseball to further his Rookie of the Year case he handed a 3-0 lead to the bullpen. It was a game a winning team needs to close out but the Angels bullpen, primarily closer Ben Joyce, could not get the job done.

After recording two quick outs, Joyce gave up a single to Victor Caratini then a game tying two run home run to Walker Jennings. With that, the save was blown and the Angels headed to extra innings. The Halos won the game despite Joyce's struggles. And Joyce's struggles are not new.

Analyzing Ben Joyce's Recent Ninth-Inning Struggles

Tonight was the third time in four games that Joyce has surrendered a run. Yes, closers are humans but the Angels fireballer has now coughed up four runs in as many innings pitched. He has also walked five batters over that stretch while allowing four hits.

And ERA of 9.00 to go along with a WHIP of 2.25 is not sufficient for a middle reliever much less a closer. Small sample sizes can be deceiving but Joyce's trajectory is headed in the wrong direction right now. Joyce did ultimately strike out the side tonight so he does have one more K than walk over his last four appearances.

The trade deadline firesale set up a scenario where Ben Joyce would be the anchor of the Angels bullpen and for the most part it has not worked out well and it is getting worse recently.

The Reality Behind the 105 MPH Heat

The fact Caratini's single came off a 102 mile per hour fastball and Jenkins bomb was off a 103.4 mile per hour four seamer is proof that velocity alone is not good enough at this level. When hitters can sit on any one pitch, even an elite one, it becomes hittable.

In looking at the knee high fastball Joyce threw to Jenkins there is little movement. It goes in straight and it leaves straight. To his credit Jenkins was a highly rated prospect with a quick bat, but straight fastballs get launched by legitimate big leaguers. The single to Caratini was on a fastball thrown over the heart of the plate.

MIN - Walker Jenkins 2-run HR (2)

⚡ Game-tying HR ⚡



📏 394 ft | 💨 103.4 mph | 📐 32°

⚾️ 100.9 mph four-seam fastball (LAA - RHP Ben Joyce)

🏟️ Out in 8/30 parks



MIN (3) @ LAA (3)

🔺 9th#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/kTnbhi0fFa — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) September 18, 2026

Command has long been an issue for Joyce. Generally it seems that has come from over throwing pitches but tonight he seemed to take a little off the velocity in an effort to better spot the ball. Unfortunately, that led to him grooving two fastballs that cost him the save.

Can the Angels Trust Joyce as the Long-Term Closer?

At this point the answer is no for multiple reasons. The obvious is the fact he is young and currently struggling. This is his second blown save in three appearances and on the year he is walking six hitters per nine innings.

But the Angels must also consider Joyce's health. The hard throwing Joyce just returned from a 15 month absence due to shoulder surgery and has yet to pitch in back to back games. He has missed more time on the active roster than he as accumulated over the last two seasons.

Nothing is more exciting than watching a big, homegrown closer come in and blow gas by the competition. And it would be great if Ben Joyce ultimately is that guy. But given his recent struggles in closing out games and his injury history the Angels should not pencil him in as the closer of the future.