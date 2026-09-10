Is Ryan Johnson Real? What Latest Win vs. Red Sox Tells Us About Angels Righty



When the Angels fast-tracked 2024 draft pick straight to the big leagues without a single minor league inning, critics questioned if the bold experiment would blow up in their faces. Early results in 2026 seemed to confirm those fears as his ERA ballooned. In short fashion the experiment failed and Johnson was sent to the minor leagues.

After getting stretched out as a starter in High A last season Johnson again made it to the big leagues after a series of injuries to the Angels rotation. He was hit hard his first few starts and another trip to the farm was in store.

But over the last month, the 6-foot-6 right-hander has quietly flipped the script. On Wednesday night under the bright lights of Fenway Park, Johnson delivered yet another great performance. Johnson's solid six-inning performance to stifle a playoff-bound Boston Red Sox offense was a strong statement that might have solidified his spot in the 2027 rotation. Given an early lead, Johnson didn’t just survive against a dangerous lineup, he attacked hitters and did not get rattled.

Which raises a critical question for the Halos' future: Is Ryan Johnson actually turning into a legitimate Major League starter?



















Silencing Fenway: Inside Ryan Johnson’s Outing Against the Red Sox

Fenway Park is a very difficult place to pitch. A lack of foul ground keeps at bats alive. The short pull down the right field line is a lefty's dream. Add in doubles bouncing off the green monster and a home crowd that is as vociferous as any in the game and you have a recipe ripe for a rookie to struggle.

And Johnson could have let the game get away from him after surrendering a two run home run to Roman Anthony in the bottom of the fifth inning. That blast sparked the Fenway faithful and put the Red Sox within striking distance at 6-2. But Johnson was able to finish that inning and keep the rally in check. He surrendered another home run to lead off the sixth inning on a mistake right down the pipe to Wilyer Abreu but again closed out the frame.

On the night Johnson pitched 6 innings, struck out 5 Red Sox, and was charged with 3 earned runs on 2 longballs. The home runs are obviously not good, but Johnson was attacking the strike zone all night as evidenced by his one walk allowed.

A Month in the Making: Breaking Down the Rookie’s Turnaround

Sep 4, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Ryan Johnson (32) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over his last seven starts Ryan Johnson has pitched like a front of the rotation arm. His quality start tonight actually increased his ERA over the last month from 1.67 to a still stellar 2.11. This while facing the Red Sox, Phillies, and Pirates in his last three outings.

Overall Johnson has pitched 38.1 innings over his last 7 starts with an incredible .167 batting average. He is not a K machine but he does not walk batters, either, resulting in a stellar WHIP of 1.10.

What the Pitch Arsenal Metrics Tell Us

Currently Johnson is in full command of his heavy mid 90s sinker, an improved cutter, and a split fingered fastball. By being able to mix in all three pitches for strikes Johnson is far less predictable than he has been in the past. He is missing more barrels than in the past despite not racking up a ton of strikeouts.

What is fueling Johnson's surge is a rise in weak contact, Perhaps a little more speed differential between his cutter and splitter will ultimately result in more K's, but like fellow breakout righty Walbert Urena, Johnson is a master at inducing soft contact.

Does Johnson Solve the Angels’ 2027 Rotation Puzzle?

Aug 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels interim pitching coach Tim Leveque talks with pitcher Ryan Johnson (32) in the dugout after the Angels starter allowed only one hit to the Texas Rangers in seven innings of work at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering the Angels rotation had the best ERA in all of MLB in August it is hard to argue against any of the quintet for the future. And as of today Ryan Johnson should be penciled in as the team's fifth starter. Given the fact all of Johnson, Urena, and George Klassen have minor league options remaining at worst Johnson gives the team a solid starter to fill in for inevitable injuries.

But it would be difficult to justify signing a mid rotatiion arm to replace the pitcher Johnson is showing himself to be right now. A far better use of any payroll resources would be the anemic offense and paper thin bullpen.

The good stories from 2026 are the rotation and Wade Meckler. The emergence of Johnson and Klassen should keep the Angels from dumpster diving for rotation help and allow them to focus on areas of weakness this off season.