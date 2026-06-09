Jack Kochanowicz To Undergo Surgery: What It Means For Angels

Angels starter Jack Kochanowicz was dealt some devastating news today that will keep him on the shelf through at lest the second half of the 2027 season. The 25 year old right hander will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

One of the players who helped themselves the most this Spring, Jack Kochanowicz earned a rotation spot and made the Opening Day roster. For the first month or so of the season he provided the rotation with steady innings and was ranked as an above average starter.

The last month, however, things got progressively worse. Following his disastrous start Saturday night against the Dodgers it was evident Kochanowicz was in danger of losing his roster spot. Being placed on the 15 day injured list with elbow inflammation handled the roster issue. But today's news changes everything.

Jack Kochanowicz will miss the rest of 2026 and most if not all of 2027.

The typcial timeline for recovery from Tommy John surgery is greater than one year and generally closer to 16 months. 2026 is obviously off the table for Kochanowicz. If he is able to recover in that middle ground of approximately 14 months, that would have him on the mound in early August of 2-27.

Perhaps getting up to a regular throwing program for a couple of months would help him with his off season preparations for the 2028 season. There is never a good time for Tommy John surgery, but a two month active stint followed by a normal off season could possibly allow him to pitch in 2028 with fewer limitations.

That is brutal news for a young pitcher who is still trying to establish himself in Major League Baseball. If there is one silver lining to the scenario for Kochanowicz it is the fact he will collect both service time and pay at the big league level for the remainder of the year.

A rotation spot is now wide open.

Sep 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Caden Dana (36) in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Currently the Angels have a four man rotation consisting of Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, Walbert Urena, and Grayson Rodriguez. With both Yusei Kikuchi and Kochanowicz on the IL there is an obvious hole that needs to be filled.

Thanks to an off day Thursday, which would be Kochanowicz turn to take the ball, the Angels can postpone filling that hole until Tuesday, June 16th in Arizona if they so choose.

Sam Aldegheri and his reworked change up are already on the active roster as a long reliever and it is the general belief the Angels would prefer to keep him in that role. If that is the case, a reinforcement from the minor leagues will be on the way.

Caden Dana is probably the best choice at the moment. Nobody's ERA will impress much in the hitter's paradise of the Pacific Coast League but Dana is striking out over a batter per inning and has a really nice WHIP of 1.117. As he is already on the 40 man roster he could slide onto the active roster easily.

George Klassen has more upside but is also still wilder. Ryan Johnson is doing well in AA right now and can not be ruled out.