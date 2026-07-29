Angels Look to Avoid a Sweep Against the Astros: Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

The Angels aim to avoid the sweep tonight after dropping the first 2 games of the series in late-inning fashion. The Halos blew a 4-run lead on Monday and gave up the deciding run in the 9th last night. Tonight, Grayson Rodriguez takes the mound against Hayden Wesneski, who’s making his season debut.

Angels vs. Astros Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Astros -1.5 (+120)

Angels +1.5 (-144)

Moneyline:

Astros (-131)

Angels (+109)

Total:

9.5: Over (-115)/Under (-105)

Can the Angels Take Advantage of Wesneski’s Return?

Wesneski’s return makes it a challenging matchup to analyze, as his most relevant numbers are over a year old. Last season, he went 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, and 29 Ks over 32 innings before ending his season with surgery. This month, Wesneski has completed 5 rehabilitation starts, striking out 21 and walking only 4 over 20 innings. He will most likely have a limited workload tonight.

The Angels have gotten to Wesneski before; he allowed 5 hits and 3 earned runs over 6 innings in his only career start against Anaheim. Nolan Schanuel and Jorge Soler both homered in this game. Schanuel and Soler are both names to watch tonight as they will look to challenge Wesneski again. Jo Adell is another name to watch as he has 16 homers and 59 RBIs on the year.

Zach Neto led off the game with a triple off Logan Webb and scored on an RBI single from Nolan Schanuel. Angels up 1-0 early. pic.twitter.com/1bM6SdOwro — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 25, 2026

Can Grayson Rodriguez Contain Houston’s Stars?

Rodriguez comes into tonight’s contest with a 3-3 record, 8.54 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, and 30 Ks over 39 innings. He has shown minimal signs of encouragement since returning from his second IL stint of the year. Rodriguez has allowed 51 hits and 19 walks in his small sample size this year. He will need to hone his command tonight to avoid traffic on the basepath.

Grayson Rodriguez rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga:



4.2 IP | 7H | 2R | 2ER | 2BB | 11K



94 pitches pic.twitter.com/wxoh3lXMnZ — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) May 10, 2026

In 3 career appearances against Houston, Rodriguez has allowed 21 hits and 11 earned runs over just 16.1 innings. Earlier this year, he held the Astros to just 2 earned runs over 5.1 innings of work, where he struck out 6. Yordan Alvarez is definitely the biggest name to watch tonight. Alvarez is currently the favorite for AL MVP and has delivered big RBIs in the first 2 games of the series.

Predictions, Props, and Picks

My 2 favorite picks tonight are the Astros moneyline at -131 and the over 9.5 total runs at -115. The Astros have a question mark at pitcher, but I trust their consistent lineup to put plenty of runs on the board. This reasoning, along with the lack of competitiveness from Rodriguez as of late, leads me to the over on total runs since I think both offenses will be hot early.

Bets I like:

Astros moneyline (-131)

Over 9.5 total runs (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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