Jacob Cozart Could Solve a Major Problem in the Angels' Rebuild

As the Angels continue to rebuild and evaluate which players could be part of their future, one of the biggest questions facing the organization is who will become their long term answer behind the plate. Finding stability at catcher won't happen overnight, but the Angels may already have an intriguing solution developing in their farm system. Jacob Cozart has continued to make progress since joining the organization, and his combination of offensive upside and ability behind the plate could eventually help solve one of the Angels' biggest roster needs.

Cozart's Offensive Upside Adds to His Value

Jacob Cozart's overall numbers may not immediately jump off the page, but there's plenty to like about what he's shown offensively this season. The young catcher is hitting .242 with 17 home runs, displaying legitimate power that could become an important part of his game as he continues developing. He's also shown some impressive splits, particularly during day games, where he's hitting .338 with a 1.116 OPS.

Cozart's batting average has dipped slightly in September, but his OPS has actually increased to .879, showing that he's still finding ways to produce offensively even when the hits aren't falling as frequently. For a catcher, that's especially encouraging. The Angels don't necessarily need Cozart to develop into an elite hitter for him to become their long term answer behind the plate. Defense and handling a pitching staff will remain major priorities, meaning any consistent offensive production he can provide only makes his overall profile more valuable.

If Cozart can continue developing defensively while maintaining the power and on-base ability he's shown at the plate, he could give the Angels exactly what they've been searching for at catcher.

GOOD. BYE. BASE. BALL.



Jacob Cozart's two-run home run puts the Pandas up 9-0! pic.twitter.com/qM962xGXDf — Rocket City Trash Pandas (@trashpandas) September 18, 2026

Cozart's Defense Could Keep Him Behind the Plate

While Jacob Cozart's offensive potential is encouraging, his ability behind the plate may ultimately be what gives him the best chance to become the Angels' long term catcher. Cozart has shown himself to be a solid receiver with good framing skills, giving him a strong defensive foundation as he continues developing.

The biggest strength of Cozart's defensive game, however, is his arm. He possesses above-average arm strength that should translate well to the major league level and gives him the ability to control the running game from behind the plate. When that defensive ability is combined with the power he's already showing offensively, Cozart begins to look like a well rounded catching prospect.

Jacob Cozart catches a runner stealing to end a scoreless top of the 1st pic.twitter.com/blq7KTWxYc — AngelsMiLB (@AngelsMiLB) September 15, 2026

Jacob Cozart still has plenty of development ahead, but he has the tools to become an important piece of the Angels' rebuild. Finding a long term solution behind the plate would fill one of the organization's biggest needs, and Cozart's combination of defense, arm strength and offensive upside gives him a legitimate opportunity to become that answer. If his development continues trending in the right direction, the Angels may not have to look very far to find their catcher of the future.