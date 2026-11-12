Why the Angels Should Wait for the Red Sox to Non-Tender Jarren Duran Before Signing Him



Coming off a grueling 62-100 campaign in 2026, the Los Angeles Angels enter the winter facing a massive needs list. With the Boston Red Sox actively shopping outfielder Jarren Duran at this week's GM Meetings—and facing a real possibility of non-tendering him before the Nov. 20 deadline—there could be temptation for Anaheim to jump the line with a trade offer. After all, center field is a major question mark for the Halos in 2027.

However, as the franchise awaits final approval of its sale to Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the smartest play is patience. Instead of surrendering young talent and taking on Duran's projected $11.1 million salary, the Angels should let Boston cut Duran loose and pounce on him in free agency at a steep discount.

Why Boston’s Outfield Logjam Gives the Angels All the Leverage



After years of relentless trade rumors, Duran is completely squeezed out in Boston. The Red Sox boast a crowded outfield headlined by Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela, and Wilyer Abreu, leaving no everyday path for the 30-year-old veteran. With a playoff or bust mentality, the Sox are already looking into adding Seiya Suzuki to improve the offense. So there is not room in Fenway for Duran.

More importantly, Duran is coming off a rough 2026 season at the plate, slashing just .207/.266/.361 across 151 games. With MLB Trade Rumors projecting his 2027 arbitration salary at $11.1 million, Boston is desperate to offload that commitment rather than pay top dollar for a fourth outfielder.



Of course, waiting carries the risk that another outfield-needy club steps up and acquires Duran before Nov. 20. For the Angels, that is a gamble worth taking. Unlike teams without an internal backup plan, Anaheim has top prospect Nelson Rada waiting in Triple A, where he is already projected to play elite field defense at the MLB level but has a questionable bat. Because Rada provides a high floor internal safety net, the Angels do not need to panic or surrender promising arms like Caden Dana or George Klassen just to beat the market. Nor do they need to pay $11.1 million on the hopes Duran rebounds to his 2024 form.

Upgrading Center Field Defense and Protecting Mike Trout

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) reacts after hitting a single during the seventh inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



If Duran does hit the open market as a non-tendered free agent, he immediately becomes one of the most sensible value signings for Anaheim. Unlike other center field options this winter such as Luis Robert Jr., Duran does not come with an extensive injury history, having proven his durability by regularly logging 150 plus games a season. With Mike Trout entering his age 35 season, shifting the franchise icon to a corner outfield spot and designated hitter role is vital for keeping him healthy and improving the team's overall defense.

Signing Duran gives the Angels an ironman, athletic center fielder capable of covering center field in Anaheim or any other ballpark. This would move Wade Meckler permanently to right field, where he excelled defensively in 2026 while proving to be a viable leadoff hitter. With Trout in left field, the Angels outfield defense would go from a huge liability to a definitive strength.

Meanwhile, the club can continue developing the 21 year old Rada and 23 year old Raudi Rodriguez at the AAA level to ensure they are ready for The Show when called upon.

High Defensive Floor Meets Bounce-Back Offensive Upside

Sep 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) signs an autograph for a fan prior to a game against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Even after a down year at the plate in 2026, Duran’s elite sprint speed and defensive range guarantee a high floor every single night. He still flashed his rare power/speed combination last season, launching 20 home runs and stealing 21 bases. Just two years ago in 2024, he was an All-Star MVP candidate who hit .285 with an .834 OPS, 48 doubles, 14 triples, 21 homers, and 34 steals. A homecoming to Southern California—Duran grew up in nearby Corona and starred at Long Beach State—could provide the change of scenery he needs to rediscover his swing.

Boston is a notoriously difficult place to play between the fan behavior and intrusive media. And Duran has been open about battling some mental health challenges in his life. Getting out to sunny CA and being surrounded by family and friends could really do him some good personally and put him in a mental state that unlocks his true potential on the field.

Why a Free Agent Deal Fits the Angels' Blueprint

Sep 25, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox center fielder Jarren Duran (16) makes a catch during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels have more payroll flexibility than they do prospects to trade. No talent should be moved from the farm this off season or for the next couple. The goal is to add talent, not lose it. So if given the choice to spend only money the Angels should take it.

If cut loose by Boston, Duran would instantly become the best free agent centerfielder in a very weak free agent class. Based on his recent success, he very well may still net $10 million or more on a multi year deal. It only takes one team willing to take a gamble on Duran to set his market price and the Angels will be far from the only team interested.

But most likely Duran is looking at one year deals in hopes he can bounce back and hit free agency again after a solid platform season. Given his Gold Glove caliber defense and potential for an offensive rebound, it would make all the sense in the world for the Angels to charge hard after him the moment Boston cuts him loose.