Tarik Skubal’s historic nine year, $450 million contract with the New York Mets has officially reset the top of the starting pitching market. While losing out on the two-time Cy Young winner might sting other big market fan bases, the reality in Anaheim is straightforward: the Angels were never going to sign Skubal.



With MLB’s collective bargaining agreement expiring on Dec. 1, a pending ownership transition to Stan Kroenke awaiting approval, and interim leadership running baseball operations, the Halos were never realistic players for a $50 million per year mega deal. Still, Skubal’s payday forces the Angels' front office into a clear strategic fork in the road—either spend into an inflated free agent market or double down on their rebuild by trading Reid Detmers and/or Yusei Kikuchi.

Pitching Costs Just Exploded

Skubal’s $450 million benchmark guarantees that every remaining starter on the open market will see their asking price climb. Contenders that missed out on the left hander—including the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays—still have major rotation holes and massive budgets, which will drive up bidding for the remaining free agents.



That price surge comes just days after the White Sox paid $52.5 million for a back end armin Dustin May; a move that already began reshaping the Angels' offseason plans for Detmers and Kikuchi. If the Angels try to add starting pitching in free agency now, they will be forced to pay steep, contender level premiums for mid tier talent like Clay Holmes and Kevin Gausman.

Reid Detmers Is Better Than the Top Remaining Free Agent

Sep 8, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) walks to the bullpen before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



With Skubal off the board, right-hander Freddy Peralta stands out as the top starting pitcher left in free agency, yet any club that signs him will pay a massive premium for an arm who was outperformed across the board by Reid Detmers in 2026. Detmers, 27, put together a dominant breakout campaign in Anaheim, posting a 3.36 ERA and 3.01 FIP alongside 211 strikeouts and a 1.04 WHIP across 185.0 innings. He finished the year worth 4.2 bWAR and was practically untouchable down the stretch with a 1.89 ERA in the second half.

By comparison, Peralta—who enters free agency heading into his age 31 season—struggled to a 4.42 ERA, 4.28 FIP, and 1.33 WHIP over 169.0 innings split between the Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. He struck out 156 batters and generated just 0.7 bWAR across 32 starts, making Detmers not only three years younger and far more affordable, but overwhelmingly more productive on the mound in 2026.

Detmers’ Extension Cost Continues to Climb

Sep 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Beyond the immediate trade market, Skubal’s $50 million annual salary creates a major long term complication for Anaheim: locking up Detmers to a contract extension just got significantly more expensive.



With two years of arbitration control remaining before he hits free agency after the 2028 season, Detmers and his camp have zero incentive to take a team-friendly discount right now. Every time the top of the pitching market resets—first with Dustin May inflating the floor for back end starters, and now with Skubal shattering the ceiling for elite left handers—the price to buy out Detmers' free agent years climbs higher. Unless Kroenke’s incoming ownership group is prepared to hand out a massive, nine figure commitment once the sale closes, extending Detmers could quickly drift out of the Halos comfort zone.

Cashing In: Trading Detmers or Kikuchi

Sep 16, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi (16) delivers to the plate during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect



Rather than overpaying in free agency—or watching Detmers' extension price spiral out of reach—the Angels now hold maximum leverage to accelerate their rebuild on the trade block. Because Detmers is younger, coming off a far superior season, and projected to earn a modest $7.5 million through arbitration in 2027, his trade value just skyrocketed. Big market clubs that struck out on Skubal may prefer emptying their farm systems for a controllable frontline left hander rather than overpaying for a volatile rebound candidate like Peralta.

And for the clubs who miss out on Peralta, the top of the rotation cupboard is bare. In the dynamic of supply versus demand there will be far more contenders looking for a frontline arm than the supply of frontline arms. And with Detmers very reasonable salary, every club can afford him. The Angels can shop from the top rated Brewers and Rays systems as well as the incredibly deep systems of the Dogers, Cubs, and White Sox.



Even if Anaheim holds onto Detmers, Skubal’s price tag makes Yusei Kikuchi a much easier sell to desperate contenders. Owed $21.225 million in the final year of his contract after an injury shortened 2026 season (14 starts, 4.92 ERA), the 35 year old southpaw offers zero long term commitment at a price much closer to Dustin May than Skubal.

While the Japanese hurler will not fetch a massive prospect haul on his own, Anaheim could maximize his value by swapping Kikuchi for an unwanted contract and a top prospect. Specifically, acquiring designated hitter Masataka Yoshida from the Boston Red Sox—who is owed $18 million in the final year of his deal and has no clear path to at-bats in Boston—would fill the Angels' void at DH without adding long term payroll, all while clearing rotation innings for young arms.